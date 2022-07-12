Improvements are being made for Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway’s inaugural “C. Bell’s MICRO MANIA” event on Sept. 21 to 24. (Photo courtesy of Texas Motor Speedway)

Lil' Texas Motor Speedway is getting more than a Lil' renovation.

The 1/5-mi. asphalt oval will undergo a major facelift to help realize NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell's vision of bringing Micro Sprint racing to the facility the Oklahoma native has long considered his home track.

Converting the track surface from asphalt to dirt and the addition of a number of improvements will highlight the project for the modest venue that sits adjacent to the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track on the 1,500-acre property.

The renovation project was slated to begin following the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway with the initial undertaking being the removal of the asphalt.

Among the additions or upgrades will be a scoreboard, PA system, frontstretch wall/catch fence, caution light system along with a Lil' Hoss screen, pit area amenities and a 3,500-seat temporary grandstand.

"From the first time I saw Lil' Texas I couldn't stop thinking about how cool it would be to have a Micro Sprint race there," said Bell, who drives for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series and also is a champion sprint car racer. "I'm super excited about seeing it actually happen and can't wait to be a part of it."

Bell won't have to wait long to participate with a four-day micro sprint event already scheduled in conjunction with the Texas Motor Speedway's NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader set for Sept. 23 to 25.

Lil' Texas Motor Speedway will hold the inaugural "C. Bell's MICRO MANIA" event Sept. 21 to 24 featuring practice on Sept. 21. Qualifying races will be held from Sept. 22 to 23 and mains and finals will run on Sept. 24.

Micro Sprints are smaller versions of full-sized sprint cars with side-mounted 600cc motorcycle engines that can generate 140 horsepower with similar chassis and body styles to the larger versions.

"We've always had a great relationship with Christopher and he approached us with this intriguing concept for Lil' Texas Motor Speedway," Texas Motor Speedway Vice President of Operations & Events Kenton Nelson said. "His extensive knowledge of the sport will be extremely beneficial to us in the renovation of the track as well as getting connected with the Micro Sprint car community. In addition to the Micro Sprint race, Christopher also discussed that with all the drivers with kids starting their racing careers that Lil' Texas Motor Speedway could also serve as a great on-property opportunity to compete when their Dads come to town to race."

For more information on C. Bell's MICRO MANIA, visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com and www.powri.com.

