Rent Equip photo A John Deere 310L backhoe loader in the rental lineup at the Austin branch.

Rent Equip of Austin announced a merger with Bertling Equipment Rental of San Antonio.

The news was made public in early August 2025 and brings the combined company, now operating under the name Rent Equip, to six locations across Central and South Texas.

For President Shane Walsh, the merger was a natural fit.

"The more we explored it, the more it made sense," he said. "Geographically, Bertling already had customers in Austin, and we were beginning to push further south. They already had larger machines, such as 50,000-pound excavators, dozers and rollers, that we had been looking to add. Our Austin branches were stronger in compact and mid-size earthmoving equipment. And the customer bases complemented each other perfectly."

Rent Equip has historically served several industries, including landscaping and concrete contractors in the Austin market, while Bertling Equipment built its reputation serving similarly diverse customers, including paving contractors in San Antonio and New Braunfels. The merger brings these specialties together under one organization, operating as Rent Equip moving forward.

As part of the merger, Blake Bertling has taken the role of vice president of central and south Texas, focusing on business development and maintaining relationships in the San Antonio-New Braunfels region.

"Blake has an outstanding reputation as both a person and a businessman," Walsh said. "His relationships in that market are invaluable, and his focus will remain on taking care of those customers."

The combined operation now employs more than 40 people and serves customers from Waco to San Antonio and surrounding areas. Equipment is currently working across a wide territory.

Walsh emphasized that Rent Equip's foundation remains the same.

"Our existing customers trust us because we do what we say we're going to do," he said. "The equipment arrives on time, it works and, if there is an issue, we respond quickly. That does not change. What changes is the scale of what we can offer."

Preventive maintenance remains central to the company's service. Each machine is inspected using a checklist developed in deep consultation with mechanics and manufacturers.

"There is no scenario where a piece of equipment goes on rent without being checked out or straight from one job site to another without being checked," Walsh said. "Our reputation depends on it."

The priority now is ensuring a smooth integration of operations while continuing to serve customers in both Austin and San Antonio.

"Taking care of our customers comes first," Walsh said. "From there, it is about operating as one organization and expanding our ability to serve existing customers wherever their projects take them".

With six locations and a wider range of equipment than ever before, the merger of Rent Equip and Bertling Equipment Rental represents a significant step forward in the company's ability to meet customer needs across Texas.

