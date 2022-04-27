RES Auction Services’ premier auction facility in Wooster, Ohio, has gained a strong reputation for equipment sellers and buyers from Ohio and around the world.

RES Auction Services has announced its entry into the Kentucky market with a new auction site located at 45 Interstate Drive, Mount Sterling, Ky. Its inaugural Kentucky auction is scheduled for June 3. Items at the site will be sold live, with onsite and online bidding.

According to RES Auction Services co-owner Andy White, the addition of the company's new Kentucky location is a part of a strategic plan to bring its world-class, customer-focused auction services into new markets when the need presents itself.

The company had been considering the Kentucky market when Kevin Teets, an auctioneer with the company, suggested they speak with Kentucky resident Trent Shaftner. Shaftner's 39 years of dealer and auction related experience in the construction equipment marketplace, along with his outlook on customer service, made the choice an easy one for the company.

"We're thrilled to expand into Kentucky," said White. "We'd been looking for the right situation, resources and staff and we're confident that with Trent Shaftner as a part of the team we've found the right combination. After sitting down with Trent, we were convinced that his vision and values aligned with the culture at RES Auction Services. He's a natural to take our company in the direction we want to go in Kentucky."

Shaftner is equally pleased to join RES Auction Services. "I was immediately impressed with what they've accomplished in Ohio," he said. "Our shared goals make this an exciting opportunity and time to play a role in their ongoing success. From large construction firms to an individual with a single piece of equipment, I believe equipment sellers and buyers in Kentucky will be impressed with what RES Auction Services brings to the table."

Along with its upcoming auction on June 3, RES Auction Services plans for a second Kentucky Auction to be held Oct. 28.

RES Auction Services' first auction at its 64-acre facility located along U.S. Route 30 in Wooster, Ohio, was conducted in 2017. The company added an indoor bidding area and office in 2019 to accommodate auction attendees during inclement weather. The family-owned company has quickly established a strong reputation in northeast Ohio for its real estate, agriculture and heavy equipment auctions.

With more than 25 auctioneers and staff, RES Auction Services conducts auctions weekly. The company is a member of the National Auctioneers Association and has been recognized with more than 20 national and state auctioneer awards.

For more information, visit www.res.bid. CEG

