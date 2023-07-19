RES Auction Services held a live and online construction and farm equipment auction at the company's headquarters location in Wooster, Ohio, on June 27. A large selection of backhoes, excavators, wheel loaders, skid steers, trucks, trailers and farm equipment filled the auction company's 64-acre equipment yard, attracting a large crowd of onsite equipment buyers while drawing heavy online bidding as well.

Established in 1973, RES Auction Services held its first auction at the Wooster facility in 2017 and has since added an indoor bidding area and offices. The family-owned company has established a strong reputation in northeast Ohio for its real estate, agriculture and heavy equipment auctions and has received more than 20 national and state auctioneer awards.

The company's next quarterly construction and farm equipment auction at the RES equipment yard is scheduled for Sept. 2.

For more information, visit www.res.bid. CEG

Today's top stories