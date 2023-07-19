List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    RES Auction Services Holds Equipment Sale in Wooster, Ohio

    Wed July 19, 2023 - Midwest Edition #15
    CEG


    RES Auction Services held a live and online construction and farm equipment auction at the company's headquarters location in Wooster, Ohio, on June 27. A large selection of backhoes, excavators, wheel loaders, skid steers, trucks, trailers and farm equipment filled the auction company's 64-acre equipment yard, attracting a large crowd of onsite equipment buyers while drawing heavy online bidding as well.

    Established in 1973, RES Auction Services held its first auction at the Wooster facility in 2017 and has since added an indoor bidding area and offices. The family-owned company has established a strong reputation in northeast Ohio for its real estate, agriculture and heavy equipment auctions and has received more than 20 national and state auctioneer awards.

    The company's next quarterly construction and farm equipment auction at the RES equipment yard is scheduled for Sept. 2.

    For more information, visit www.res.bid. CEG

    Crowds of equipment buyers converged on the RES Auction Services’ equipment yard in Wooster, Ohio. (CEG photo)
    Vintage John Deere equipment enthusiast Brian Starcher of Starcher’s Deere Farm looks at the John Deere 260 skid steer. (CEG photo)
    Cistone Excavating’s Nick Cistone, seen here trying out this Caterpillar 308D excavator, hoped to pick up some equipment at the auction. (CEG photo)
    Brothers Joe (L) and Josh Thompson of Thompson Oil and Gas check under the hood of this Ford F550XL Super Duty truck. (CEG photo)
    Brian Wilson of BSW Trucking considered bidding on these mobile light towers. (CEG photo)
    Smith Family Farm’s Corey Smith inspects the John Deere 410J backhoes. (CEG photo)
    RES Auction Services co-owner and auctioneer Andy White takes one more bid before dropping the gavel on another sold machine. (CEG photo)




