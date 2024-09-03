Photo courtesy of CDE Resolve Aggregates President Keith Newell

Since partnering with washing experts CDE in 2015, Resolve Aggregates has met production objectives at one site, relocated to grow and maximize opportunities on another, and expanded its wash plant to explore new markets.

Now, the sand and gravel company is investing in its second CDE plant for a new greenfield site in Fannin County, Texas.

Resolve Aggregates has been processing fine and coarse aggregates since the mid-1980s. Since 2022, the company has been ranked as one of the largest producers of sand and gravel in the United States, according to a report published by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Company president Keith Newell, said, "CDE has been an essential partner in helping us achieve this important milestone. Its wash plant has proven time and again its reliability and efficiency. That has paid dividends and contributed greatly to our continued growth and rank as one of the top 100 sand and gravel producers in the U.S. This is why we're trusting CDE once more as we expand our operations. The investment in our second wash plant will bring a further welcomed boost to the volume and quality of our product suite."

The new CDE plant, which will be located in Fannin County, Texas — a greenfield site just 3 mi. from Resolve Aggregates' existing facility in Ravenna — will process up to 330 tons per hour (tph) of quarried sand and aggregates to produce a range of materials for the Texas construction industry.

Texas remains one of the fastest-growing states in the country in terms of population growth, according to estimates from the United States Census Bureau. Six of the 10 fastest-growing counties in the country from 2022-2023 were in Texas with Kaufman County, located east of Dallas, topping the list with a 7.6 percent increase.

Alongside population growth, infrastructure investment is continuing at pace. The medium-term outlook from the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) predicts strong growth in data centers, manufacturing construction, power and infrastructure. Last year, three major state-wide infrastructure funds totalling $7.5 billion were approved for energy, water and broadband projects.

CDE business development manager Ronan Duffy said, "Our longstanding partnership with Resolve Aggregates is a real showcase of the capabilities of CDE washing technology. The original plant has proven itself to be robust, adaptable, portable and dependable. This is backed up by a responsive and proactive aftercare service that has ensured maximum throughput and output over almost a decade.

"As it stands today, Resolve Aggregates is amongst the largest producers of sand and gravel in the USA. When commissioned, we're confident this new wash plant will solidify its position for years to come and create a reliable supply line of quality washed sand and aggregates that can maximize natural resources."

Newell added, "CDE's aftersales support has been incredible and a key reason as to why we've chosen to partner with them on our next project."

Once a plant is commissioned, every CDE customer is introduced to its CustomCare team, which offers 24/7 service and aftersales support. This proactive and preventative approach to plant maintenance guarantees customers get the maximum performance from their CDE equipment, ensuring the long-term value of their investment.

The new Resolve Aggregates plant is expected to be commissioned in 2025.

