A competitively bid contract for the restoration of Rabbit Island was awarded to Weeks Marine, a dredging company with offices in Covington, La. The project is creating approximately 130 jobs.

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) announced Jan. 12 that operations had gotten under way to restore Rabbit Island, the only Brown Pelican colony in southwest Louisiana.

Located in the southwest portion of Calcasieu Lake in Cameron Parish, Rabbit Island is the first rebuild of a waterbird colony since the successful restoration of Queen Bess Island a year ago, which saw a dramatic increase in nesting activity immediately following its completion.

"After a devastating hurricane season in southwest Louisiana, this restoration project is even more important to the overall recovery of the region," explained CPRA Chairman Chip Kline. "Rabbit Island is yet another example of our commitment to investing in and restoring southwest Louisiana's coastline."

The $16.4 million project is funded with settlement money from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill approved by the Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group (LATIG).

"Within weeks of construction wrapping up last February, at least 8,000 brown pelicans started nesting on Queen Bess, more than double what was expected," said CPRA Executive Director Bren Haase. "And Rabbit Island is more than twice the size of Queen Bess, with 88 acres being rebuilt as suitable nesting habitat. We look forward to welcoming thousands of nesting birds back this spring."

"This is a great project that shows Louisiana is leading by example when it comes restoring bird wildlife to their natural habitat," noted Louisiana State Senator Mark Abraham.

"Last year's storm season was devastating for the people of Cameron Parish," said State Representative Ryan Bourriaque. "As we continue to rebuild, I applaud the state for taking on this timely restoration project and for their continual investment in this region."

"This is wonderful to see," said Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet. "We've seen Rabbit Island seriously degrade, losing approximately 30 percent of its total acreage since 1955. But by combining the habitat expertise of Wildlife and Fisheries and the restoration abilities of CPRA, we are making a big difference that will allow our native species to flourish as we continue the mission of restoring and protecting coastal Louisiana."

Sediment is being dredged from the Calcasieu Ship Channel for the project. Vegetative plantings of appropriate native grasses and shrubs will further enhance the habitat for pelicans, terns and other colonial nesting waterbirds.

"Hatchlings were drowning and eggs were washing away and breaking because much of the island had eroded to sea level or below," CPRA Project Manager Todd Baker explained. "We are filling in and elevating portions of the island so the birds can survive the wind and water that overtopped nesting areas even during normal high tides."

The entire operation is scheduled to be complete before nesting season begins later in 2021.