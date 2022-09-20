Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering windmill blades from Idaho to Canada, with the largest loads measuring up to 325 ft. long and weighing 137,000 lbs. (Idaho Transportation Department photo)

More than 80 oversized loads departed the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada, a haul trip that will take place over the next 2.5 months, with the first load already transported. Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering windmill blades to Jenner, Alberta, with the largest loads measuring up to 325 ft. long and weighing 137,000 lbs.

"This first load is the only one currently scheduled and will provide an opportunity to refine the transportation plans," Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said. "After the initial run, we expect operations to increase in frequency."

Nine loads will depart each week in groups of three from the Port of Lewiston to travel north on U.S. Highway 95 to Coeur d'Alene before heading east on Interstate 90 into Montana. Three loads are expected to leave every other day, with each individual load departing roughly 30 minutes apart.

Pilot cars will escort each load on the one-night journey, with flaggers in place to close the following intersections:

State Highway 128 and U.S.-12/US-95 in Lewiston;

U.S.-95 and Lincoln Avenue/Walnut Way in Coeur d'Alene; and

I-90 and U.S.-95 interchange in Coeur d'Alene.

The transportation company arranged for a new on-ramp to help oversized loads make the turn from northbound U.S.-95 onto eastbound I-90 in Coeur d'Alene. This ramp will not be open for other traffic. Traffic on the interstate will be slowed down by pilot cars to allow each load to merge.

Given the length of the loads, navigating to and through Moscow will be especially slow-going and will require significant closures.

"That section of U.S.-95 is windy and narrow and the loads will not be able to make those turns without taking up part of the oncoming lane, so we are shutting it down," Hopkins said.

"Given the extreme length of these loads and how narrow the highway section is in Moscow, the transport company will move each load at walking pace with staff on the ground to ensure that nothing next to the road is damaged," Hopkins added.

