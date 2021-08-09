Richardson Service will carry Thunder Creek's No-HAZMAT multi-tank trailer (MTT) and multi-tank oil trailer (MTO).

Richardson Service 1991 Inc. is the newest dealer of Thunder Creek Equipment. Richardson Service will serve Thunder Creek customers in South Carolina and the surrounding area.

"Richardson Service is an outstanding partner for Thunder Creek for a variety of reasons, but first and foremost is that they genuinely want to serve their customers with quality equipment," said Larry Lea, Thunder Creek vice president of sales. "They have a strong presence in the region and understand the value our products can provide their existing customers and others in the area."

Thunder Creek designs and manufactures innovative, high-quality diesel fuel and service trailers and maintenance products that are used across a variety of industries including agriculture, construction, forestry, oil and gas, underground utilities, and heavy equipment dealers, among others.

"We consider our customers to be at the leading edge of equipment sophistication and efficiency, which is why adding Thunder Creek to our product offerings is a great fit for us," said Paul Harmer, president of Richardson Service 1991 Inc. "We're proud to call Thunder Creek a partner."

Richardson Service is located at 2667 US-378 in Conway, South Carolina and can be reached at 800/968-0754. For more information, visit rs91inc.com.

For more information on Thunder Creek, visit www.ThunderCreek.com.

