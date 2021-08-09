Ritchie Bros. to Acquire Euro Auctions, Yoder & Frey
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Richardson Service 1991 Inc. Joins Thunder Creek Dealership Network

Mon August 09, 2021 - Southeast Edition
Richardson Service 1991


Richardson Service will carry Thunder Creek's No-HAZMAT multi-tank trailer (MTT) and multi-tank oil trailer (MTO).
Richardson Service will carry Thunder Creek's No-HAZMAT multi-tank trailer (MTT) and multi-tank oil trailer (MTO).
Richardson Service will carry Thunder Creek's No-HAZMAT multi-tank trailer (MTT) and multi-tank oil trailer (MTO). Thunder Creek designs and manufactures innovative, high-quality diesel fuel and service trailers and maintenance products that are used across a variety of industries including agriculture, construction, forestry, oil and gas, underground utilities, and heavy equipment dealers, among others.

Richardson Service 1991 Inc. is the newest dealer of Thunder Creek Equipment. Richardson Service will serve Thunder Creek customers in South Carolina and the surrounding area.

Richardson Service will carry Thunder Creek's No-HAZMAT multi-tank trailer (MTT) and multi-tank oil trailer (MTO).

"Richardson Service is an outstanding partner for Thunder Creek for a variety of reasons, but first and foremost is that they genuinely want to serve their customers with quality equipment," said Larry Lea, Thunder Creek vice president of sales. "They have a strong presence in the region and understand the value our products can provide their existing customers and others in the area."

Thunder Creek designs and manufactures innovative, high-quality diesel fuel and service trailers and maintenance products that are used across a variety of industries including agriculture, construction, forestry, oil and gas, underground utilities, and heavy equipment dealers, among others.

"We consider our customers to be at the leading edge of equipment sophistication and efficiency, which is why adding Thunder Creek to our product offerings is a great fit for us," said Paul Harmer, president of Richardson Service 1991 Inc. "We're proud to call Thunder Creek a partner."

Richardson Service is located at 2667 US-378 in Conway, South Carolina and can be reached at 800/968-0754. For more information, visit rs91inc.com.

For more information on Thunder Creek, visit www.ThunderCreek.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




Today's top stories

Ritchie Bros. to Acquire Euro Auctions, Yoder & Frey

Archer Western, Traylor Bros. JV Builds New $866M Bridge Over Old Tampa Bay

Agreement Reached on Deal to Resume Work on $3.9B Terminal at JFK Airport

Woman-Owned B&N Grading Enjoys Rapid Growth in N.C.

Six Seemingly Small Ways to Make a Big Impact

Pettibone Launches X-Command Telematics for Telehandlers, Cary-Lift, Speed Swing

VIDEO: Old Bomb-Proof Buildings in Bayonne, N.J., Imploded to Make Way for UPS Hub

Granite Wins $18M Reconstruction Project in Salt Lake City



 

Read more about...

Business News South Carolina Thunder Creek Equipment Trailers






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo