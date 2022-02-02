Rick Church

Effective Feb. 1, Rick Church is the new executive director of FP2 Inc., succeeding Jim Moulthrop.

Church brings a strong background in association management and pavement preservation. He is president of CM Services Inc. and executive director of the Asphalt Emulsion Manufacturers Association (AEMA), Asphalt Recycling and Reclaiming Association (ARRA) and International Slurry Surfacing Association (ISSA).

After reviewing multiple candidate applications and conducting a thorough interview process with several highly qualified candidates, FP2's search committee and board of directors selected Church and CM Services.

"CM Services and Rick Church bring both industry experience through their involvement with AEMA, ARRA and ISSA, as well as association management and leadership experience," said FP2 President Tim Harrawood, manager, Southern Contracting Division of Vance Brothers.

"We look forward to working with Rick and his team to promote pavement preservation and help lead FP2 into the next chapters of its existence."

CM Services, Inc., is a more-than-40-year-old association management company headquartered in Glen Ellyn, Ill. Church has nearly 30 years' experience serving as executive director of various industry trade associations. His areas of expertise include building consensus, strategic planning, leadership and industry development and promotion.

"An industry legend like Jim Moulthrop cannot be replaced," Church said. "We hope to continue the focus on the importance and value of pavement preservation that Jim has championed for years. We look forward to working with the FP2 leadership to develop a strategic plan to guide FP2's future direction, engage FP2 contributors in all aspects of the organization, develop regular FP2 communications to contributors and the industry, as well as continuing the already successful advocacy and research programs FP2 supports."

About FP2 Inc.

FP2 Inc. is a non-profit trade association organized under the Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)6, and is supported by the pavement preservation industry, contractors, material suppliers and equipment manufacturers.

Formerly known as the Foundation for Pavement Preservation, FP2 supports the adoption of pavement preservation at all levels of government and works to ensure that pavement preservation becomes a part of road programs from coast-to-coast. It also supports valuable research in pavement preservation and works in close cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the National Center for Pavement Preservation (NCPP) and regional pavement preservation partnerships and state-based pavement preservation centers.

FP2 also sponsors key promotional activity events, such as international and national pavement preservation conferences. It supports distribution of promotional information to support pavement preservation, such as brochures and the quarterly magazine Pavement Preservation Journal.

For more information, visit http://fp2.org

Today's top stories