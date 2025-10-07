Ring Power and Santa Fe College collaborate to offer apprentice technicians the opportunity to earn college credit towards an Associate of Science degree. This partnership provides a clear career path and promotes continuous learning, enhancing professional growth and skills for future industry leadership roles.

Ring Power photo Kaiti Bargender

Ring Power announced a partnership with Santa Fe College in Gainesville, Fla., that gives apprentice technicians a clearer path to higher education — and a stronger foundation for career growth.

Through the partnership, graduates of Ring Power's state-registered apprenticeship program can now earn 27 college credit hours toward an Associate of Science degree from Santa Fe College — that's nearly half the credits needed to graduate.

For apprentices like Kaiti Bargender, a field service technician in Tampa, it means an opportunity she never expected when she first joined the program.

"I just wanted to learn a trade and build a career," Bargender said. "But this has shown me that I can keep learning and growing. Now I get to earn a degree that recognizes everything I've worked for."

All coursework can be taken online, making it easier for working technicians to balance school and work. And with Ring Power's education reimbursement program, costs stay low.

"Not having to travel for classes, and knowing that tuition help is available, makes the decision a lot easier," Bargender said. She began classes in fall 2025.

Shawn Leet, a service technician in Tampa, recently completed the apprenticeship and is already taking the next step toward his degree. With previous college credits from his time in the military and the 27 credits from the apprenticeship, he's closer than ever to graduating.

"I always wanted to get a degree, but I didn't have the chance before," Leet said. "Now that I'm this far, I'm going to keep going. I'd like to move into service management one day, and this will help get me there."

Getting the apprenticeship program registered with the state of Florida was a necessary first step to solidify the partnership with Santa Fe College. Kyle Hartsfield, Ring Power's apprentice program manager, led the effort — working closely with state officials to align curriculum, expand training hours and meet U.S. Department of Labor standards.

That effort paid off. Accreditation gave Santa Fe College the confidence to recognize the training for college credit. The college even created a new degree — Leadership for Industry — specifically to support this initiative and others like it.

"This gives our technicians more than a certificate," Hartsfield said. "It gives them the confidence and credentials to move into leadership roles. It's an investment in them — and in the future of Ring Power."

Ring Power plans to expand this opportunity across all business units and, eventually, beyond Florida. Several apprentice graduates began their Santa Fe classes this fall.

"There's nothing to lose and everything to gain," Bargender said. "Even if you don't need the degree for your current job, the skills and experience you pick up make you a stronger employee."

Leet agrees. "You can never learn too much," he said. "No matter what direction you want to go, getting a degree will only help. With the shortage of skilled workers, this gives us an edge."

For Ring Power, the benefits are clear: stronger internal career pathways, better employee retention and a skilled workforce ready to grow with the company.

This partnership isn't just a milestone — it's a message: Ring Power is committed to building the future of skilled trades. One apprentice at a time.

