    Ring Power Utility | Truck | Crane Becomes Authorized Dealer of HIAB Equipment

    Ring Power Utility | Truck | Crane is now an authorized dealer of HIAB equipment, enhancing its service offerings in the southeast. The partnership combines HIAB's loader cranes with Ring Power's strong salesforce, widening their reach and customer support capabilities. With a focus on quality, reliability, and growth, both companies are poised to achieve success together.

    Tue January 07, 2025 - National Edition
    Ring Power


    Ring Power will now offer HIAB's equipment and services to customers across the southeast.
    Photo courtesy of Ring Power
    Ring Power will now offer HIAB's equipment and services to customers across the southeast.
    Ring Power will now offer HIAB's equipment and services to customers across the southeast.   (Photo courtesy of Ring Power) Scott Phillips (L), president of Hiab, meets with Mike Beauregard, Sr. VP of Ring Power Utility Equipment, during Hiab’s 2024 Annual Dealer Conference.     (Photo courtesy of Ring Power)

    Ring Power Utility | Truck | Crane announced its new partnership with HIAB, a globally recognized leader in smart and sustainable load handling solutions.

    As an authorized dealer, Ring Power will now offer HIAB's equipment and services to customers across the southeast, further enhancing its reputation for providing industry-leading products and exceptional customer support, the company said.

    Strategic Partnership for Growth

    This partnership marks a significant milestone for both organizations, combining HIAB's loader cranes with Ring Power's extensive network and strong salesforce.

    "This partnership represents an exciting new chapter," said Mike Beauregard, SVP and director of Utility Truck & Crane at Ring Power. "By combining HIAB's products with our established infrastructure and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, we're confident in a bright future together."

    HIAB loader cranes are known for their reliability, quality and industry-best safety features. With more than 700 service points nationwide, HIAB's service network will further bolster Ring Power's ability to provide comprehensive support to customers.

    "HIAB is looking for future growth, and an important part of that is to further expand our leading position in the growing North American markets. The cooperation that we now embark on with Ring Power Utility | Truck | Crane will greatly support our ambitions in this," said Pauliina Kunvik, SVP of sales & services, HIAB USA.

    "Ring Power Utility | Truck | Crane is strategically very well positioned in the U.S. and their sales and services organizations are well-known for their enthusiasm and expertise."

    "The geographical coverage of Ring Power Utility | Truck | Crane is excellent and from HIAB growth point of view very attractive. Both teams Ring Power and HIAB show 100 percent commitment to the cooperation, and are excited to head towards joint growth together," said Bob Cannady, VP of sales, HIAB US.

    Careful Evaluation, Alignment

    The addition of HIAB equipment to Ring Power's portfolio followed a rigorous New Product Integration (NPI) process. Andrew Kurz, VP of Sales, described the process: "We sought a knuckle boom manufacturer that met our standards for quality and partnership. Through factory tours and in-depth discussions with HIAB's leadership team, it was clear their innovation and customer focus align perfectly with our values. We're eager to deploy this product offering immediately, leveraging our team of more than 20 account managers across multiple industries."

    Dan Leach, VP of aftermarket product support, added, "HIAB's aftermarket footprint complements ours beautifully. Together, we're positioned to deliver even better coverage and support for customers across the southeast, providing a seamless experience throughout the lifecycle of their equipment."




