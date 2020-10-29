Ritchason Auctioneers Fall Sales See Record Audiences

Ritchason Auctioneers (RA), where turning machinery into money isn't just a catchy slogan, but is a mindset for this auction company, according to Celeste Ritchason, digital marketing manager of Ritchason Auctioneers Inc.

"For over 30 years, Ritchason has assembled quality equipment auctions," she said. "As the industry changes, RA continues to meet the challenges while assisting customers with all their equipment needs. My parents, Dewain and Beth Ritchason, started this company in 1989. As a family-owned and operated-business we believe in an atmosphere where our customers are treated like friends and family."

The company's past two auctions have seen two of its largest audiences in recent years. October's online-only brought in more than 500 bidders. Ritchason's onsite auction on Sept. 12 brought in a total of more than 900 bidders, including 345 online. Among the bidders, 36 states were represented as well as international customers from around the world including Jordan, Nigeria and the Netherlands.

Ritchason Auctioneers will host its next onsite auction in Lebanon, Tenn., on Dec. 12, 2020.

For more information, visit ritchason.com. CEG