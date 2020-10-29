--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Ritchason Auctioneers Fall Sales See Record Audiences

Thu October 29, 2020 - Southeast Edition #23
CEG




Ritchason Auctioneers (RA), where turning machinery into money isn't just a catchy slogan, but is a mindset for this auction company, according to Celeste Ritchason, digital marketing manager of Ritchason Auctioneers Inc.

"For over 30 years, Ritchason has assembled quality equipment auctions," she said. "As the industry changes, RA continues to meet the challenges while assisting customers with all their equipment needs. My parents, Dewain and Beth Ritchason, started this company in 1989. As a family-owned and operated-business we believe in an atmosphere where our customers are treated like friends and family."

The company's past two auctions have seen two of its largest audiences in recent years. October's online-only brought in more than 500 bidders. Ritchason's onsite auction on Sept. 12 brought in a total of more than 900 bidders, including 345 online. Among the bidders, 36 states were represented as well as international customers from around the world including Jordan, Nigeria and the Netherlands.

Ritchason Auctioneers will host its next onsite auction in Lebanon, Tenn., on Dec. 12, 2020.

For more information, visit ritchason.com. CEG

(L-R) are Victor Underwood, Vicki Bradshaw, Jeremy Shaw, Susan Donghia, Chad Boyce, Marla Hamm, Terry Andrews, Celeste Ritchason, Brandon Ritchason, Beth Ritchason and Dewain Ritchason.
October’s online-only auction brought in more than 500 bidders.
Ritchason’s onsite auction on Sept. 12 brought in a total of more than 900 bidders, including 345 online.
Among the bidders, 36 states were represented.
A row of Cat excavators was on display at the Ritchason sales.
International customers from around the world, including Jordan, Nigeria and the Netherlands, bid on items.
Ritchason Auctioneers will host its next onsite auction in Lebanon, Tenn., on Dec. 12, 2020.
Ritchason Auctioneers’ past two auctions saw its largest audiences in recent years.
