Ritchason Auctioneers Holds Record Annual December Sale in Lebanon, Tennessee

Wed December 23, 2020 - Southeast Edition #27
Josh Wright (L) and Tim Overbay, both of Kemper Construction, Carrolton, Ky., inspect the engines on the Volvo 40-ton artic trucks.
Jeremy Shaw is one of Ritchason Auctioneers’ sales consultants.
The Ritchason Auctioneers staff keeps the operation moving along. (L-R, back row): Stacy Shaw, Marla Hamm, Vicki Bradshaw and Susan Donghia. (L-R, front row): Celeste Ritchason, Kayla Ring and Beth Williams.
Orville Christensen and son, Cody, both of Christensen Trucking, Middle River, Md., plan a bidding strategy during the sale.
David Ray (L) and Luke Richards, both of Ray Grading, Smithville, Tenn., came to buy a dozer. They inspected this Cat D6K, liked what they saw and planned to bid on it.
Coty Vannoy of Vannoy Construction in Lebanon, Tenn., was moving some dirt and checking out this Cat 305.5 excavator.
(L-R) are Sharon and L.C. Brown; and Faye and Jimmy Caldwell. They are with Caldwell Paving Company in Gallatin, Tenn.
Terry Rainwaters of Rainwaters Farms in Camden, Tenn., came to the auction to bid on this John Deere 860A scraper.
The auction included a good assortment of excavators.
Many dump trucks and other varieties of trucks were sold.

Ritchason Auctioneers held another successful auction Dec. 12, at its permanent auction facility in Lebanon, Tenn.

The auction reached more than 1,100 registered bidders, a record number for Ritchason's annual December auction event. The sale included excavators, backhoes, trucks, wheel loaders, skid steers, dump trucks and many more items.

Ritchason Auctioneers Inc. was founded in 1989 in Nashville and has since found a home 30 mi. east of Nashville in Lebanon. According to the company, over the years, the auctioneer has met the challenges of changing industry standards, assisted many customers with equipment needs and is blessed with continuing success in the auction industry and has successfully served the construction marketplace for more than 30 years and continue to assist their customers in buying, selling, upgrading, and trading heavy equipment. The company added that its team strives to ensure the experience with Ritchason Auctioneers is a pleasant one by tailoring their auctions & services to best fit the customers' needs.

Bidders came from throughout Northern and Central America. Ireland, Jordan, Vietnam and Egypt were among the many online bidders represented in Ritchason's 31st annual December auction. CEG



