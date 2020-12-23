Ritchason Auctioneers held another successful auction Dec. 12, at its permanent auction facility in Lebanon, Tenn.

The auction reached more than 1,100 registered bidders, a record number for Ritchason's annual December auction event. The sale included excavators, backhoes, trucks, wheel loaders, skid steers, dump trucks and many more items.

Ritchason Auctioneers Inc. was founded in 1989 in Nashville and has since found a home 30 mi. east of Nashville in Lebanon. According to the company, over the years, the auctioneer has met the challenges of changing industry standards, assisted many customers with equipment needs and is blessed with continuing success in the auction industry and has successfully served the construction marketplace for more than 30 years and continue to assist their customers in buying, selling, upgrading, and trading heavy equipment. The company added that its team strives to ensure the experience with Ritchason Auctioneers is a pleasant one by tailoring their auctions & services to best fit the customers' needs.

Bidders came from throughout Northern and Central America. Ireland, Jordan, Vietnam and Egypt were among the many online bidders represented in Ritchason's 31st annual December auction. CEG