On Feb. 20 to 24, 2023, Ritchie Bros. will be in Orlando, Fla., for its annual premier global auction event, which typically attracts tens of thousands of bidders from around the world. With more than 200 acres of equipment, this massive annual auction generates hundreds of millions of dollars for consignors each year.

"Our February Orlando auction is our premier event of the year, with equipment consigned from across the country and internationally — this isn't just a Florida auction, it's for everyone in the equipment industry," said Jeff Gillmer, vice president (sales), Ritchie Bros. "Whether you have one item or hundreds, we are ready to help. I encourage you to contact us today, so we can begin marketing your equipment to the world."

Bidding for the February 2023 Orlando auction will be available online and in-person, with a live auctioneer and bid catchers onsite. The company also will offer financing, warranty and insurance options in Orlando, as well as variety of other value-added services and solutions.

"Our onsite auctions are fantastic for networking. We can't wait to spend more face time with our customers in February," added Gillmer. "At the same time, our online technologies expand the available market and have provided a ton of additional efficiencies for our customers.

"Today, technologies like Timed Auction and our mobile application are saving our customers a ton of time, which they can put back into their business. With Orlando in February, we will showcase the best of both worlds — onsite and online."

For more information, visit rbauction.com/Orlando.

