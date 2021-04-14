For decades, both Ritchie Bros. and Rouse Services have been serving the equipment and truck industries with their respective appraisal businesses. With Ritchie Bros.' acquisition of Rouse last year, the company has now combined these two appraisal businesses into one team with unrivalled hands-on equipment experience, knowledge and data.

"Our appraisers are armed with the richest dataset anywhere in the industry," said Raffi Aharonian, managing director, Rouse Appraisals. "We can also directly connect customers to Ritchie Bros.' disposition solutions, should they choose to go that route post appraisal."

Rouse Appraisal Services will offer appraisals and detailed inspections for a wide variety of use cases, including asset based lending, company and contractor driven needs, M&A support and residual values for leasing institutions.

"Our goal is to help customers through all stages of an asset's life cycle, whether that be purchase, inspection, appraisal or sale," added Aharonian. "All these services are available through Ritchie Bros.' end-to-end asset management and disposition system: RB Asset Solutions."

For more information on Rouse Appraisal Services, visit rouseservices.com/solutions/appraisals. For more information on Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, visit rbassetsolutions.com.

