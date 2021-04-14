Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Ritchie Bros. Announces Rouse Appraisal Services

Wed April 14, 2021 - National Edition
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers


For decades, both Ritchie Bros. and Rouse Services have been serving the equipment and truck industries with their respective appraisal businesses. With Ritchie Bros.' acquisition of Rouse last year, the company has now combined these two appraisal businesses into one team with unrivalled hands-on equipment experience, knowledge and data.

"Our appraisers are armed with the richest dataset anywhere in the industry," said Raffi Aharonian, managing director, Rouse Appraisals. "We can also directly connect customers to Ritchie Bros.' disposition solutions, should they choose to go that route post appraisal."

Rouse Appraisal Services will offer appraisals and detailed inspections for a wide variety of use cases, including asset based lending, company and contractor driven needs, M&A support and residual values for leasing institutions.

"Our goal is to help customers through all stages of an asset's life cycle, whether that be purchase, inspection, appraisal or sale," added Aharonian. "All these services are available through Ritchie Bros.' end-to-end asset management and disposition system: RB Asset Solutions."

For more information on Rouse Appraisal Services, visit rouseservices.com/solutions/appraisals. For more information on Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, visit rbassetsolutions.com.




Today's top stories

Work Resumes On Michigan's Firesteel River Bridge

The Sky's the Limit at AED's 2021 Summit in Las Vegas

Construction Begins On Bridgeport Residential Complex

Volvo Construction Equipment Adds Entry-Level Package for Compact Assist Intelligent Compaction System

JE Dunn Resumes Work On K-State's $52M Shamrock Zone

New Hagerstown Baseball Park Approved by Maryland's General Assembly

MDOT Accelerated Rail Project Wins Engineering Award

Ritchie Bros. Shows Continued Positive Price Performance in April Market Trends Summary Report



 

Read more about...

Business News Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Rouse Services






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo