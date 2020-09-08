Ritchie Bros. Breaks Site Bidder Record in Houston Auction

During the last week in August, in Houston, Ritchie Bros. sold more than 5,300 equipment items and trucks for more than $57 million, setting new site records for total gross transactional value for an August auction and total number of registered bidders.

The August 25 to 26 Houston auction, which was conducted with online-bidding only, attracted more than 11,100 registered bidders from more than 60 countries. U.S. buyers purchased approximately 90 percent of the equipment, including 40 percent purchased by Texas buyers, while international buyers from such countries as Argentina, France and Saudi Arabia purchased 10 percent of the equipment.

"We had a great two days down here in Houston, and were very fortunate that the approaching Hurricane Laura didn't affect our operation in any way," said Alan McVicker, regional sales manager of Ritchie Bros. "We had a record turnout of online bidders and consignors were very happy with the enthusiastic bidder participation and results. We had a nice mix of construction gear, material handling equipment, cranes, oilfield-related assets and a huge number of trucks, so there was really something for everyone at this auction. And that, together with the volume of bidders, resulted in strong pricing across the board."

Equipment highlights in the Houston auction included more than 380 truck tractors, more than 425 trailers, more than 150 boom and scissor lifts, more than 140 excavators, more than 45 wheel loaders and more than 45 dozers. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

"Thank you to all our consignors for trusting us to deliver results for your assets," added McVicker. "For any companies looking to sell assets, we have solutions to meet every customer need, including onsite auctions, weekly online auctions, oil and gas specific events through Kruse Energy and our Marketplace-E reserved solution."

For a complete list of upcoming auctions and equipment available, visit rbauction.com and ironplanet.com.

Auction Quick Facts: Houston, August 2020

Total gross transactional value:

$57+ million

*new August auction site record

Total registered bidders: 11,100+

*new site record

Total lots sold: 5,300+

Total number of sellers: 680+