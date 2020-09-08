--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Ritchie Bros. Breaks Site Bidder Record in Houston Auction

Tue September 08, 2020 - West Edition #19
Ritchie Bros.



During the last week in August, in Houston, Ritchie Bros. sold more than 5,300 equipment items and trucks for more than $57 million, setting new site records for total gross transactional value for an August auction and total number of registered bidders.

The August 25 to 26 Houston auction, which was conducted with online-bidding only, attracted more than 11,100 registered bidders from more than 60 countries. U.S. buyers purchased approximately 90 percent of the equipment, including 40 percent purchased by Texas buyers, while international buyers from such countries as Argentina, France and Saudi Arabia purchased 10 percent of the equipment.

"We had a great two days down here in Houston, and were very fortunate that the approaching Hurricane Laura didn't affect our operation in any way," said Alan McVicker, regional sales manager of Ritchie Bros. "We had a record turnout of online bidders and consignors were very happy with the enthusiastic bidder participation and results. We had a nice mix of construction gear, material handling equipment, cranes, oilfield-related assets and a huge number of trucks, so there was really something for everyone at this auction. And that, together with the volume of bidders, resulted in strong pricing across the board."

Equipment highlights in the Houston auction included more than 380 truck tractors, more than 425 trailers, more than 150 boom and scissor lifts, more than 140 excavators, more than 45 wheel loaders and more than 45 dozers. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

"Thank you to all our consignors for trusting us to deliver results for your assets," added McVicker. "For any companies looking to sell assets, we have solutions to meet every customer need, including onsite auctions, weekly online auctions, oil and gas specific events through Kruse Energy and our Marketplace-E reserved solution."

For a complete list of upcoming auctions and equipment available, visit rbauction.com and ironplanet.com.

Auction Quick Facts: Houston, August 2020

Total gross transactional value:

$57+ million

*new August auction site record

Total registered bidders: 11,100+

*new site record

Total lots sold: 5,300+

Total number of sellers: 680+


 

Read more about...

Auctions Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers TEXAS