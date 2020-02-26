--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Ritchie Bros. Celebrates 25 Years of Auctions in Mexico

Wed February 26, 2020 - National Edition
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers



Ritchie Bros. held its first auction in Mexico 25 years ago, selling equipment used for the construction of the Zimapán Dam. Since then, the company has sold assets for thousands of Mexican companies at various auctions across the country. Today, Ritchie Bros. holds four auctions each year at its permanent auction site in Polotitlán, including a 25-year celebration auction next month.

On March 6, 2020, Ritchie Bros. will sell hundreds of items for dozens of consignors. Early equipment highlights include loaders, excavators, dozers, truck tractors, trailers and more.

"When we started in Mexico we didn't even have a company website, now online bidders represent more than 60 percent of our registered bidders in Mexico — it's changed the landscape for equipment auctions," said Richard Aldersley, sales director, Ritchie Bros. "Our reach across Mexico, Central America and South America is unmatched in the auction industry. I encourage interested sellers to contact us as soon as possible to get their equipment in our March auction."

Ritchie Bros. offers a variety of flexible contract options to meet the needs of customers. Over the last 10 years alone, the company has held 52 auctions in Mexico and sold more than 44,000 pieces of equipment.

"We are so proud of our history in Mexico and all the amazing relationships we've built. On behalf of Ritchie Bros, thank you so much to all the consignors and buyers who have participated in our events over the past 25 years," Aldersley said.

For more information about the Polotitlán auction on March 6, call 52.427.2660909 or visit rbauction.com/polotitlan.



