Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (America) Inc., a subsidiary of RB Global Inc., has acquired J.M. Wood Auction Co. Inc. The collaboration aims to combine regional expertise and global resources to enhance customer service offerings in Alabama and neighboring states, preserving J.M. Wood's legacy while leveraging Ritchie Bros.' digital capabilities and value-added services.

Ritchie Bros. logo

RB Global Inc. announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (America) Inc., has completed its acquisition of J.M. Wood Auction Co. Inc.

Together, the companies will use their deep industry knowledge, strong heritage and talented teams to enhance their service offerings available to customers in Alabama and adjacent states.

"Both Ritchie Bros. and J.M. Wood have spent decades building trust through integrity, relationships and a deep understanding of customers' businesses," said Jim Kessler, chief executive officer of RB Global. "We're thrilled to welcome their team and collaborate to preserve their deep industry expertise, regional and sectoral strength and customer-focused legacy while also tapping into Ritchie Bros.' global network, digital capabilities and suite of value-added services."

"This is a strategic move that enhances what both organizations do best," Kessler said. "With J.M. Wood's regional expertise, sectoral strength and customer relationships and Ritchie Bros.' scale and technology, we're bringing together the best of both worlds to create even more opportunities and deliver even more value for our customers."

Founded in 1973, J.M. Wood has leveraged its culture of innovation and entrepreneurial thinking to build a strong reputation for providing a personal and professional auction experience for each of its customers. Backed by the global reach, technology and resources of Ritchie Bros., J.M. Wood will maintain its Montgomery headquarters, in-person auction format and leadership team. The company's legacy, values and approach to business now have the benefit of more scale and service for customers.

For more information, visit rbglobal.com/

Today's top stories