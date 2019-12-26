Ritchie Bros. Conducts Sale in Minneapolis

More than 4,550 bidders participated online and in person at Ritchie Bros.' multi-million-dollar unreserved public equipment auction in Minneapolis, Minn., on Dec. 19, 2019.

With bidders from 48 countries, approximately 54 percent of the equipment in the auction was sold to out-of-state buyers, from as far away as Mexico, Colombia and Vietnam. Online bidders purchased approximately 65 percent of the equipment sold (by dollar value).

Close to 1,400 equipment items and trucks were sold in the auction, including excavators, dozers, compactors, skid steers, loaders, articulated dump trucks and more.