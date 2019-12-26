Ritchie Bros. Conducts Sale in Minneapolis

More than 4,550 bidders participated online and in person at Ritchie Bros.' multi-million-dollar unreserved public equipment auction in Minneapolis, Minn., on Dec. 19, 2019.
With bidders from 48 countries, approximately 54 percent of the equipment in the auction was sold to out-of-state buyers, from as far away as Mexico, Colombia and Vietnam. Online bidders purchased approximately 65 percent of the equipment sold (by dollar value).
Close to 1,400 equipment items and trucks were sold in the auction, including excavators, dozers, compactors, skid steers, loaders, articulated dump trucks and more.
A wide variety of equipment awaited buyers at Ritchie Bros.’ Minneapolis sale.
Josh Groves, owner of Groves Contracting, Forest City, Iowa, picked up a payloader, an excavator and a couple of dump truck and is looking for more equipment, like this Takeuchi TB138.
Patrick Nenereny (L) and James Frank are at the Ritchie Bros. Auction looking for equipment deals. The weather is great for this time of year in Minnesota.
Checking out this nice Ashland 220 T54 scraper is Pat Chambers, president of Chambers Excavating, Mankato, Minn. He said it’s a great day for an auction and is looking to buy any equipment that is priced right.
Pat Nolan, auctioneer of Old 20 Auctions, Manchester, Iowa, takes a look at this John Deere mini-excavator.
(L-R): Kevin Cohrs and son, Tyler, of Cohrs Farms in Glencoe, Minn., purchased this nice Cat 988G loader for their gravel pit and snow removal operations. “It is a super nice machine and priced right,” said Kevin.
Cold weather forced many buyers indoors during Ritchie Bros.’ December auction in Minneapolis.