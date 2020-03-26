Ritchie Bros. Eclipses $72M in Sales at Ft. Worth Auction

Regional Sales Manager of Ritchie Bros., Neal Black, said “We continue to see record crowds for our 2020 auctions, with bidder registrations up 39 percent over the same auction last year."

Ritchie Bros. continues to attract record numbers of bidders in 2020, with its latest auction in Fort Worth, Texas registering 9,150+ bidders from 65 countries. More than $72 million of equipment items and trucks were sold at the auction, held from March 10 to 11.

Approximately 61 percent of the equipment in the auction was sold to online buyers. USA buyers purchased 92 percent of the assets in the auction, including 43 percent purchased by Texas buyers, while international buyers from such countries as Australia, Belgium and Egypt purchased 8 percent. Purchases through Ritchie Bros.' mobile application were up 97 percent from the same auction in 2019.

"We continue to see record crowds for our 2020 auctions, with bidder registrations up 39 percent over the same auction last year," said Neal Black, regional sales manager of Ritchie Bros. "Our Fort Worth auction had a great line-up of late-model, low-hour equipment resulting in strong pricing across almost all equipment categories."

More than 5,500 equipment items were sold in the two-day Fort Worth auction, including 650+ truck tractors, 125+ excavators, 80+ loaders, 75+ loader backhoes, and 65+ dozers. Sales highlights included five 2018 Caterpillar 745 6x6 articulated dump trucks that sold for a combined $1.9M; a 2017 Caterpillar D8T dozer that sold for $360,000; and a 2012 Caterpillar 16M motor grader that sold for $300,000. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

