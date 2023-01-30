Ritchie Bros.' February Orlando auction is its premier global event, with 200 acres of heavy equipment and trucks selling in just five days.

This year's event on Feb. 20 to 24 features more than 10,000 items from 800-plus owners, with all items to be sold to the highest bidders regardless of price.

"We have something for everyone in Orlando, with 10,000-plus heavy industrial equipment and transportation assets ready to be purchased and taken home by new owners," said Tom Ferguson, regional sales manager, Ritchie Bros. "For those that cannot inspect items in person this year, we have added 360-degree videos for many assets, so you can virtually inspect items online in greater detail than ever before. I encourage interested bidders to get online and start searching through the massive line up of equipment we will be selling."

Equipment highlights in the Orlando auction include 575-plus excavators, 370-plus truck tractors, 130-plus aerial work platforms, 125-plus dozers, thousands of attachments, and so much more. Bids in the auction can be made in-person, online in real time at rbauction.com, or via Ritchie Bros.' mobile app.

Auction Schedule

Day One (Mon, Feb. 20) — loader backhoes, telescopic forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, skid steers and multi-terrain loaders

— loader backhoes, telescopic forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, skid steers and multi-terrain loaders Day Two (Tue, Feb. 21) — motor scrapers, motor graders, articulated dump trucks, water wagons, brooms, dumpers, wheel loaders, agriculture tractors, trenchers, cable plows, directional drills, boring machines, drills, pull scrapers, log loaders, feller bunchers, skidders, mulchers, horizontal grinders, chippers, air compressors, gen sets, boom lifts, scissor lifts, light towers and welders

— motor scrapers, motor graders, articulated dump trucks, water wagons, brooms, dumpers, wheel loaders, agriculture tractors, trenchers, cable plows, directional drills, boring machines, drills, pull scrapers, log loaders, feller bunchers, skidders, mulchers, horizontal grinders, chippers, air compressors, gen sets, boom lifts, scissor lifts, light towers and welders Day Three (Wed, Feb. 22) — crawler loaders, crawler tractors, rollers, landfill compactors, crushers, screen plants, conveyors, profilers, soil stabilizers, pavers, asphalt distributor trucks, boom trucks and cranes

— crawler loaders, crawler tractors, rollers, landfill compactors, crushers, screen plants, conveyors, profilers, soil stabilizers, pavers, asphalt distributor trucks, boom trucks and cranes Day Four (Thu, Feb. 23) — material handlers, excavators, fuel and lube trucks, mechanics trucks, service trucks, street sweepers, vacuum trucks, tank trucks, utility trucks, mixer trucks, concrete pump trucks, stone slinger trucks, dump trucks and water trucks

— material handlers, excavators, fuel and lube trucks, mechanics trucks, service trucks, street sweepers, vacuum trucks, tank trucks, utility trucks, mixer trucks, concrete pump trucks, stone slinger trucks, dump trucks and water trucks Day Five (Fri, Feb. 24) — trailers, truck tractors, winch trucks, flatbed trucks, van & reefer trucks, buses, motor homes, cab & chassis, car haulers, bucket and digger derrick trucks, roll-off trucks, sanitation trucks, automobiles, motorcycles, pickups, tow trucks, rollback trucks, grapple trucks, attenuator trucks and boats

"Our business is based on relationships, so we are also very excited to meet and network with customers onsite in Orlando this February to show them all the great new solutions and services we offer today," Ferguson said. "We will have our live auctioneers and bid catchers keeping the energy high, golf carts to tour you around the auction site, and food and drinks available to keep you fueled."

For more information, visit rbauction.com/Orlando2023.

