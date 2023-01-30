Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Mon January 30, 2023 - National Edition
Ritchie Bros.' February Orlando auction is its premier global event, with 200 acres of heavy equipment and trucks selling in just five days.
This year's event on Feb. 20 to 24 features more than 10,000 items from 800-plus owners, with all items to be sold to the highest bidders regardless of price.
"We have something for everyone in Orlando, with 10,000-plus heavy industrial equipment and transportation assets ready to be purchased and taken home by new owners," said Tom Ferguson, regional sales manager, Ritchie Bros. "For those that cannot inspect items in person this year, we have added 360-degree videos for many assets, so you can virtually inspect items online in greater detail than ever before. I encourage interested bidders to get online and start searching through the massive line up of equipment we will be selling."
Equipment highlights in the Orlando auction include 575-plus excavators, 370-plus truck tractors, 130-plus aerial work platforms, 125-plus dozers, thousands of attachments, and so much more. Bids in the auction can be made in-person, online in real time at rbauction.com, or via Ritchie Bros.' mobile app.
"Our business is based on relationships, so we are also very excited to meet and network with customers onsite in Orlando this February to show them all the great new solutions and services we offer today," Ferguson said. "We will have our live auctioneers and bid catchers keeping the energy high, golf carts to tour you around the auction site, and food and drinks available to keep you fueled."
For more information, visit rbauction.com/Orlando2023.