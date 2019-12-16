Ritchie Bros. Georgia Auction Attracts 4,800-Plus Bidders

With bidders from 60 countries, approximately 72 percent of the equipment in the auction was sold to out-of-state buyers from as far away as Ghana, Lithuania and Vietnam. Online bidders purchased approximately 62 percent of the equipment sold (by dollar value).
More than 2,300 equipment items and trucks were sold in the auction, including 80-plus excavators, 70 skid steers, 25 wheel loaders, 200-plus aerial work platforms, 330-plus truck tractors and more. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices. CEG
Regular buyers and sellers who make it to almost all the metro Atlanta Ritchie Bros. auctions (L-R) are James Morehead and his sons, Caden and Blake Morehead, of Complete Demolition, Carrollton, Ga.
Calculating their top bids on several machines of interest (L-R) are Dallas Brown, Chris Hunt and Brandon Dwyer of 9 Oak Tree Service Inc., McDonough, Ga.
Chris Hayden (above L) and Mike Burton (below R) of Marshall Crane & Equipment, Calvert City, Ky., were all over this Grove TMS700E hydraulic truck crane before placing it on their bidding list.
A local couple who truly enjoy buying machines at auction are Betty Maldonado and Bryan Yancey, Contour Grading & Yancey Hauling, Loganville, Ga.
Putting a big Cat 349FL excavator to the test during his machine inspection is Miles Mauldin, owner of Mauldin Excavating & Grading, Dawsonville, Ga.
Kerry Grindle (L) and Brett Johnson of Vertical Earth, Cumming, Ga., were deep in discussion of a great looking Cat D6T XW.
An absolute stellar selection of hydraulic excavators were available at this sale.
Folks came out early to inspect the truck cranes, RT’s and carry deck cranes.
By mid-morning some great looking big iron came rolling across the ramp.