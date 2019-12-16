Ritchie Bros. Georgia Auction Attracts 4,800-Plus Bidders

More than 4,800 bidders participated online and in person at Ritchie Bros.' multimillion-dollar unreserved public equipment auction in Atlanta, Ga., on Dec. 5.

With bidders from 60 countries, approximately 72 percent of the equipment in the auction was sold to out-of-state buyers from as far away as Ghana, Lithuania and Vietnam. Online bidders purchased approximately 62 percent of the equipment sold (by dollar value).

More than 2,300 equipment items and trucks were sold in the auction, including 80-plus excavators, 70 skid steers, 25 wheel loaders, 200-plus aerial work platforms, 330-plus truck tractors and more. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices. CEG