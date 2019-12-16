Ritchie Bros. Georgia Auction Attracts 4,800-Plus Bidders

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Highway Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Ritchie Bros. Georgia Auction Attracts 4,800-Plus Bidders

Mon December 16, 2019 - Southeast Edition #26
CEG



More than 4,800 bidders participated online and in person at Ritchie Bros.' multimillion-dollar unreserved public equipment auction in Atlanta, Ga., on Dec. 5.

With bidders from 60 countries, approximately 72 percent of the equipment in the auction was sold to out-of-state buyers from as far away as Ghana, Lithuania and Vietnam. Online bidders purchased approximately 62 percent of the equipment sold (by dollar value).

More than 2,300 equipment items and trucks were sold in the auction, including 80-plus excavators, 70 skid steers, 25 wheel loaders, 200-plus aerial work platforms, 330-plus truck tractors and more. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices. CEG

Regular buyers and sellers who make it to almost all the metro Atlanta Ritchie Bros. auctions (L-R) are James Morehead and his sons, Caden and Blake Morehead, of Complete Demolition, Carrollton, Ga.
Regular buyers and sellers who make it to almost all the metro Atlanta Ritchie Bros. auctions (L-R) are James Morehead and his sons, Caden and Blake Morehead, of Complete Demolition, Carrollton, Ga.

Calculating their top bids on several machines of interest (L-R) are Dallas Brown, Chris Hunt and Brandon Dwyer of 9 Oak Tree Service Inc., McDonough, Ga.
Calculating their top bids on several machines of interest (L-R) are Dallas Brown, Chris Hunt and Brandon Dwyer of 9 Oak Tree Service Inc., McDonough, Ga.

Chris Hayden (above L) and Mike Burton (below R) of Marshall Crane & Equipment, Calvert City, Ky., were all over this Grove TMS700E hydraulic truck crane before placing it on their bidding list.
Chris Hayden (above L) and Mike Burton (below R) of Marshall Crane & Equipment, Calvert City, Ky., were all over this Grove TMS700E hydraulic truck crane before placing it on their bidding list.

A local couple who truly enjoy buying machines at auction are Betty Maldonado and Bryan Yancey, Contour Grading & Yancey Hauling, Loganville, Ga.
A local couple who truly enjoy buying machines at auction are Betty Maldonado and Bryan Yancey, Contour Grading & Yancey Hauling, Loganville, Ga.

Putting a big Cat 349FL excavator to the test during his machine inspection is Miles Mauldin, owner of Mauldin Excavating & Grading, Dawsonville, Ga.
Putting a big Cat 349FL excavator to the test during his machine inspection is Miles Mauldin, owner of Mauldin Excavating & Grading, Dawsonville, Ga.

Kerry Grindle (L) and Brett Johnson of Vertical Earth, Cumming, Ga., were deep in discussion of a great looking Cat D6T XW.
Kerry Grindle (L) and Brett Johnson of Vertical Earth, Cumming, Ga., were deep in discussion of a great looking Cat D6T XW.

An absolute stellar selection of hydraulic excavators were available at this sale.
An absolute stellar selection of hydraulic excavators were available at this sale.

Folks came out early to inspect the truck cranes, RT’s and carry deck cranes.
Folks came out early to inspect the truck cranes, RT’s and carry deck cranes.

By mid-morning some great looking big iron came rolling across the ramp.
By mid-morning some great looking big iron came rolling across the ramp.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Auctions Georgia Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers