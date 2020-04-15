Ritchie Bros. Launches Free Monthly Pricing Report

With billions of dollars of equipment transacting via its multiple global sales channels each year, Ritchie Bros. has the data and in-house expertise to provide unmatched insight into industry trends.

Earlier this year, the company launched a Market Trends module within its Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions technology. This new Market Trends tool allows customers, investors and analysts to better understand the strength of an asset class through in-depth analysis of Ritchie Bros. transaction history, including market trends, equipment price performance, asset valuation curves and mix-adjusted price indexes.

Each month, Ritchie Bros. will produce a free downloadable report of high-level pricing trends, broken out by industry. The full Market Trends module is available for purchase.

"Used equipment experts, sellers, and buyers look to Ritchie Bros. transaction data as the industry gold standard," said Ken Calhoon, vice president of data analytics, Ritchie Bros.

"While others may try to scrape and repackage our data, only we have the full dataset, the understanding and the ability to derive deep insights. Our team of data analysts and data scientists use machine learning and data visualization to create one of the best used equipment data products on the market.

"Our free, downloadable Ritchie Bros. Used Equipment Market Trends report gives a good overview of trends in the various industries we work in. For more in-depth analysis, you can purchase the full Market Trends module to compare and analyze hundreds of thousands of items and millions of transactions around the globe."

To receive a copy of the April 2020 Ritchie Bros. Used Equipment Market Trends report, visit ritchiebros.com/market-trends-report.

The Market Trends application is an independent part of the suite of services within Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions (rbassetsolutions.com), which is a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. This cloud-based SaaS solution brings together a suite of tools and services to help customers better manage, analyze, and sell their assets. From any internet-enabled device, customers will be able to access a complete inventory management system, data analytics and dashboards, branded e-commerce sites, and multiple external sales channels.

For more information about Market Trends, email dataproducts@ritchiebros.com.