Ritchie Bros. Launches New Appraisal Services Offering

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Ritchie Bros. Launches New Appraisal Services Offering

Tue February 18, 2020 - National Edition
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers


Ritchie Bros. sees more used equipment than almost anyone, with more than 500,000 assets sold in 2019 alone. The company is considered an industry expert when it comes to equipment pricing and valuation — in fact, Ritchie Bros. data is almost always listed as a source of values for any appraisal in the industry — so the launch of its own Appraisal Services offering seems like a natural next step.

"We have been providing appraisal services for a while now, but we're adding USPAP compliant appraisals to our menu and formally bundling all of these under a new Ritchie Bros. Appraisal Services umbrella," said Lee Danhauer, vice president, Ritchie Bros. Appraisal Services. "These new ‘compliant' appraisal reports conform with standards set out by the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice and are conducted by our expert team of in-house accredited appraisers.

"We believe we have the team and the technology in place to become a leader in the appraisal industry. Like the Inspection Services offering we launched late last year, Ritchie Bros. Appraisal Services will be connected to our RB Asset Solutions technology, with RB Asset Solutions' inventory management system acting as a central hub that links to our many services."

Ritchie Bros. Appraisal Services products include:

  • Ritchie Bros. USPAP compliant appraisals: managed and reviewed by accredited appraisers who have earned credentials from the American Society of Appraisers (ASA) and comply with the ethics, standards, and regulations set forth by the Appraisal Foundation in the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP). Several values are provided depending on the client's needs; these might include fair market values (FMV), orderly liquidation values (OLV) and forced liquidation values (FLV).
  • Ritchie Bros. appraisals: standard appraisals, often considered the industry benchmark, primarily based on Ritchie Bros. transaction data from its public and private marketplaces. Over the past 20 years, Ritchie Bros. has done approximately 3,000 "conventional" appraisals, inspecting more than 420,000 assets, valued at a total of $14 billion.

For more information, visit RitchieBros.com.


 

Read more about...

Auctions Business News Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers