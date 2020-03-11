Ritchie Bros., a global provider of asset management and disposition solutions, announced an update to its RB Asset Solutions SaaS inventory management system. This cloud-based tool, designed to help businesses more efficiently manage their fleets, has been redesigned to help companies of all sizes.

"The new inventory management system has all the great features of the original, but is a lot quicker to set-up and put to work for your company," said Logan Mellott, director, strategic accounts, Ritchie Bros.

"Replace your spreadsheets with an entirely digital system — helping you better manage and analyze your fleet. Add the Market Trends module of RB Asset Solutions and you'll also be able to better understand key pricing and depreciation trends to help you know when and where to sell your surplus assets."

Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions is a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition solution. It's made up of a suite of value-added tools, with the inventory management system at the center. The IMS allows customers the opportunity to centralize and manage inventory in one place; get a real-time overview of all assets, including equipment status and availability; trade assets within the customer's network; create a community for various dealers or branches; or send items to be sold with a click of a button. The IMS is cloud-based and mobile-friendly.

New IMS Features

Available on any web-based device (mobile friendly)

Quick set-up, better uptime, and increased security

Easy to use and perform proof of concept before purchasing

Bulk edit capabilities

Quick access to asset inspections and appraisals

Disposition available via a custom-branded webshop, Ritchie Bros. live auctions, IronPlanet weekly featured auctions, or Marketplace-E

Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions Market Trends Module

Ritchie Bros. recently launched a new module as part of its RB Asset Solutions. The Market Trends module is a data and analytics tool that allows customers to better understand the strength of an equipment asset class through in-depth analysis of quarterly Ritchie Bros. transaction history, including market trends, equipment price performance, asset valuation curves, and mix-adjusted price indexes.

For more information, visit rbassetsolutions.com.