--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Ritchie Bros. Launches Updated Inventory Management System for RB Asset Solutions

Wed March 11, 2020 - National Edition
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers



Ritchie Bros., a global provider of asset management and disposition solutions, announced an update to its RB Asset Solutions SaaS inventory management system. This cloud-based tool, designed to help businesses more efficiently manage their fleets, has been redesigned to help companies of all sizes.

"The new inventory management system has all the great features of the original, but is a lot quicker to set-up and put to work for your company," said Logan Mellott, director, strategic accounts, Ritchie Bros.

"Replace your spreadsheets with an entirely digital system — helping you better manage and analyze your fleet. Add the Market Trends module of RB Asset Solutions and you'll also be able to better understand key pricing and depreciation trends to help you know when and where to sell your surplus assets."

Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions is a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition solution. It's made up of a suite of value-added tools, with the inventory management system at the center. The IMS allows customers the opportunity to centralize and manage inventory in one place; get a real-time overview of all assets, including equipment status and availability; trade assets within the customer's network; create a community for various dealers or branches; or send items to be sold with a click of a button. The IMS is cloud-based and mobile-friendly.

New IMS Features

  • Available on any web-based device (mobile friendly)
  • Quick set-up, better uptime, and increased security
  • Easy to use and perform proof of concept before purchasing
  • Bulk edit capabilities
  • Quick access to asset inspections and appraisals
  • Disposition available via a custom-branded webshop, Ritchie Bros. live auctions, IronPlanet weekly featured auctions, or Marketplace-E
Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions Market Trends Module

Ritchie Bros. recently launched a new module as part of its RB Asset Solutions. The Market Trends module is a data and analytics tool that allows customers to better understand the strength of an equipment asset class through in-depth analysis of quarterly Ritchie Bros. transaction history, including market trends, equipment price performance, asset valuation curves, and mix-adjusted price indexes.

For more information, visit rbassetsolutions.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Auctions Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Technology