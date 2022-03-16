With its March Market Trends Report, Ritchie Bros. takes an in depth look at equipment and truck sales from the company's recent six-day, $213+ million auction in Orlando, Fla.

The March 2022 Report highlights Orlando sales of excavators, dozers, wheel loaders, motor graders, articulated dump trucks, loader backhoes, multi-terrain loaders, boom lifts and cranes. The free monthly report also includes updated prices indexes from Ritchie Bros. and Rouse Services. To download the report, visit rbassetsolutions.com/market-trends-report.

"We once again set a new bidder record in Orlando — attracting 26,000-plus online and onsite bidders, helping us drive strong pricing across nearly every asset category in the six-day premier global auction," said Doug Olive, senior vice president (pricing), Ritchie Bros.

"In particular, we achieved outstanding returns for articulated dump trucks, multi-terrain loaders, boom lifts and truck tractors. For the past three months, truck tractor pricing has led the way — up 63 percent in the United States — while vocational truck and medium earthmoving prices are up 45 percent and 42 percent respectively."

Doug Rusch, managing director of Rouse Sales, added, "Tight supply conditions and strong end-user demand continue to drive increasing used equipment values. Retail values rose 2 percent in February and have increased 22 percent over the past 15 months. Auction values also continue to rise — up 5 percent in February, which is the largest one month increase we've seen during the pandemic — driven primarily by strong pricing at the recent Ritchie Bros. Orlando event."

For more information, visit www.rbauction.com.

Today's top stories