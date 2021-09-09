Jim Kessler

Ritchie Bros., a global marketplace for insights, services, and transaction solutions, announced that its chief operating officer, Jim Kessler, will take on the additional role of president, effective immediately.

"The president role will align our global revenue, services, operations, and critical support functions under Jim's leadership," said Ritchie Bros. CEO Ann Fandozzi.

"As we accelerate our growth strategy as a company, we need a more integrated view of our strategic initiatives, resources and talent. Jim's holistic approach to sales, marketing, and operations, makes him the ideal leader to drive topline growth and profitability from our transaction solutions."

Kessler has more than 20 years of experience in senior leadership positions, including those of president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Fandozzi continued, "We are creating a more integrated view of our programs and resources at Ritchie Bros. to provide the best customer solutions and scale the business. I'm extremely excited about the potential in front of us and am passionate about improving the buyer and seller customer journey as I focus on accelerating our transition to a modern architecture, strategic partnerships, M&A and other foundational elements to create a more robust marketplace for insights, services and transaction solutions for commercial assets."

For more information, visit www.rbauction.com.

Today's top stories