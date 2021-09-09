Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Ritchie Bros. Promotes Jim Kessler to Role of President

Thu September 09, 2021 - National Edition
Ritchie Bros.


Jim Kessler
Jim Kessler

Ritchie Bros., a global marketplace for insights, services, and transaction solutions, announced that its chief operating officer, Jim Kessler, will take on the additional role of president, effective immediately.

"The president role will align our global revenue, services, operations, and critical support functions under Jim's leadership," said Ritchie Bros. CEO Ann Fandozzi.

"As we accelerate our growth strategy as a company, we need a more integrated view of our strategic initiatives, resources and talent. Jim's holistic approach to sales, marketing, and operations, makes him the ideal leader to drive topline growth and profitability from our transaction solutions."

Kessler has more than 20 years of experience in senior leadership positions, including those of president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Fandozzi continued, "We are creating a more integrated view of our programs and resources at Ritchie Bros. to provide the best customer solutions and scale the business. I'm extremely excited about the potential in front of us and am passionate about improving the buyer and seller customer journey as I focus on accelerating our transition to a modern architecture, strategic partnerships, M&A and other foundational elements to create a more robust marketplace for insights, services and transaction solutions for commercial assets."

For more information, visit www.rbauction.com.




Today's top stories

Industry Wants Fed Help to Tackle Labor Shortages

Tropical Storm Ida Inflicts Flood, Wind Damage to Large Areas of the Northeast

Granite Provides Infrastructure for Massive Energy Project

Groundbreaking Electro-Hydraulic System Wins Volvo Technology Award

Komatsu's PC78US-11 Excavator Delivers Versatility, Efficiency

New $1.5B Bio-Refinery Could Break Ground in Natchez, Miss., in 2023

eBay, bidadoo Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Heavy Equipment Industry

Case to Make Major Product Announcement



 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo