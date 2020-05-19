Ritchie Bros. Sells $43M in Online-Bidding Auction

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Ritchie Bros. Sells $43M in Online-Bidding Auction

Tue May 19, 2020 - West Edition #11
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers



The April 21 to 22, 2020 auction, in Houston, Tex., which was conducted with online-bidding only due to state gathering restrictions, attracted more than 8,600 registered bidders from 62 countries and resulted in more than $43M in sales. U.S. buyers purchased approximately 93 percent of the equipment, with the top three state buyers being Texas, Calif., and Fla., while international buyers from such countries as India, Italy, and Peru purchased seven percent of the equipment. Approximately 22 percent of purchases were made through Ritchie Bros.' mobile application.

"Our Houston auction was a great showcase of our ability to continue to drive demand in uncertain times," said Alan McVicker, regional sales manager of Ritchie Bros. "This auction was different than past Houston auctions, with no onsite bidders — all bidding was done online to ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers. Regardless, we saw record attendance for this time of year and solid pricing across most equipment categories, including oil & gas-specific equipment."

More than 460 consignors sold equipment in the auction, including a complete retirement dispersal for Zoch Construction Inc.

"The results exceeded our expectations — in fact, when we hit our target, we still had 18 pieces to sell, so we are very happy with how everything went," said Dawn Zoch who runs Zoch Construction Inc. with her husband Calvin. "We can't say enough about Ritchie Bros. and its employees. Our sales representative Colin Yarwood did everything he said he would and more. We wouldn't hesitate to recommend Ritchie Bros. to anyone looking to sell their assets."

McVicker added, "Thank you to all our consignors for trusting us to deliver results for your assets. For any companies looking to sell assets, we have solutions to meet every customer need, including onsite auctions, weekly online auctions, oil and gas specific events through Kruse Energy and our Marketplace-E reserved solution."

For a complete list of upcoming auctions and equipment available, visit rbauction.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Auctions Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers TEXAS