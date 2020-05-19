Ritchie Bros. Sells $43M in Online-Bidding Auction

The April 21 to 22, 2020 auction, in Houston, Tex., which was conducted with online-bidding only due to state gathering restrictions, attracted more than 8,600 registered bidders from 62 countries and resulted in more than $43M in sales. U.S. buyers purchased approximately 93 percent of the equipment, with the top three state buyers being Texas, Calif., and Fla., while international buyers from such countries as India, Italy, and Peru purchased seven percent of the equipment. Approximately 22 percent of purchases were made through Ritchie Bros.' mobile application.

"Our Houston auction was a great showcase of our ability to continue to drive demand in uncertain times," said Alan McVicker, regional sales manager of Ritchie Bros. "This auction was different than past Houston auctions, with no onsite bidders — all bidding was done online to ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers. Regardless, we saw record attendance for this time of year and solid pricing across most equipment categories, including oil & gas-specific equipment."

More than 460 consignors sold equipment in the auction, including a complete retirement dispersal for Zoch Construction Inc.

"The results exceeded our expectations — in fact, when we hit our target, we still had 18 pieces to sell, so we are very happy with how everything went," said Dawn Zoch who runs Zoch Construction Inc. with her husband Calvin. "We can't say enough about Ritchie Bros. and its employees. Our sales representative Colin Yarwood did everything he said he would and more. We wouldn't hesitate to recommend Ritchie Bros. to anyone looking to sell their assets."

McVicker added, "Thank you to all our consignors for trusting us to deliver results for your assets. For any companies looking to sell assets, we have solutions to meet every customer need, including onsite auctions, weekly online auctions, oil and gas specific events through Kruse Energy and our Marketplace-E reserved solution."

For a complete list of upcoming auctions and equipment available, visit rbauction.com.