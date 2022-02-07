Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Mon February 07, 2022 - National Edition
On Feb. 21 to 26, 2022, Ritchie Bros. will sell more than 10,000 items for 800+ companies in Orlando, with every item selling to the highest bidder, regardless of price.
Early equipment highlights in the February Orlando auction include 415+ excavators, 290+ truck tractors, 240+ pickups, 205+ skid steers, 190+ wheel loaders, 155+ dozers, 100+ cranes, 350+ aerial work platforms, 125+ forklifts, and many more.
Bids can be made live online or in person at the Orlando site, providing the best of both worlds for customers.
"We have something for everyone in Orlando, with 200 acres full of heavy industrial equipment and transportation assets ready to be purchased and taken home by new owners," said Kari Taylor, chief revenue officer, Ritchie Bros.
"Check out the equipment on our website rbauction.com with high-resolution photos and videos and/or visit our Orlando site in person to inspect and test items with your own hands. At Ritchie Bros., we want our buyers to have all the information they need to bid with confidence. I encourage you to get registered today and please contact us with any questions."
The complete equipment list and schedule is available at rbauction.com/Orlando2022
For the first time since 2020, Ritchie Bros. will be accepting onsite, in-person bids in Orlando, but things will look a little different. The company will not be ramping assets, instead selling every item via photo. Onsite parking will be available so customers don't have to take an additional bus and facemasks will be required to be worn inside all offices and buildings.
For additional info about Orlando, visit rbauction.com/Orlando2022.