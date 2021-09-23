With U.S. medium earthmoving equipment prices up 38 percent year over year at Ritchie Bros., the company is diving into the data with industry experts to discuss what is driving this hot construction market in 2021.

On Sept. 30, at 12 p.m. Pacific (3 p.m. Eastern) Ritchie Bros. will host an Inside Edge panel about the construction industry, covering OEM production delays, auction volumes and pricing, labor shortages, climate change and more.

"Our Inside Edge Live Industry Panels are great way for Ritchie Bros. to connect with customers and industry associations to share expertise and data to help us all better understand the diverse issues and factors impacting the industries we operate in every day," said Matt Ackley, chief marketing officer and host of Ritchie Bros.' Inside Edge Panels.

"For our September 30 construction panel, we have some great guests joining our discussion, including Bob Lanham, president of Associated General Contractors of America, and Ron Glen, CEO of the Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association."

The Sept. 30 panel also will include in-house Ritchie Bros. experts, including Doug Olive, senior vice president, pricing, and Doug Rusch, managing director, sales, of Rouse Services.

Ritchie Bros.' Inside Edge Construction Panel is open to anyone and will be held as a Microsoft Teams Live Event. Visit https://www.rbauction.com/blog/inside-edge-live-industry-panel-construction to register.

