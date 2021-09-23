Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Ritchie Bros. to Host Inside Edge Online Construction Panel

Thu September 23, 2021 - National Edition
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers


With U.S. medium earthmoving equipment prices up 38 percent year over year at Ritchie Bros., the company is diving into the data with industry experts to discuss what is driving this hot construction market in 2021.

On Sept. 30, at 12 p.m. Pacific (3 p.m. Eastern) Ritchie Bros. will host an Inside Edge panel about the construction industry, covering OEM production delays, auction volumes and pricing, labor shortages, climate change and more.

"Our Inside Edge Live Industry Panels are great way for Ritchie Bros. to connect with customers and industry associations to share expertise and data to help us all better understand the diverse issues and factors impacting the industries we operate in every day," said Matt Ackley, chief marketing officer and host of Ritchie Bros.' Inside Edge Panels.

"For our September 30 construction panel, we have some great guests joining our discussion, including Bob Lanham, president of Associated General Contractors of America, and Ron Glen, CEO of the Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association."

The Sept. 30 panel also will include in-house Ritchie Bros. experts, including Doug Olive, senior vice president, pricing, and Doug Rusch, managing director, sales, of Rouse Services.

Ritchie Bros.' Inside Edge Construction Panel is open to anyone and will be held as a Microsoft Teams Live Event. Visit https://www.rbauction.com/blog/inside-edge-live-industry-panel-construction to register.




Today's top stories

Wildish Construction Replacing 70-Year-Old Bridge in McMinnville

E.B. 'Ed' Abel Jr. Passes Away

Tips for Selecting the Best Modern Fuel Storage Solution

Connecticut DOT to Make Repairs Following Tropical Storm Ida

USDOT to Provide $628M for I-405 Construction Project

Kubota Tractor Corporation Closes Escrow, Acquires Land in Elk Grove, California, for New Western Division Operations

Through Economic Highs, Lows, Crestview Adapts, Continues to Grow

SEI Holds Event to Announce MJR Equipment Acquisition



 

Read more about...

Business News Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo