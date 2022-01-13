The American electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive is planning to begin building its second manufacturing plant in Georgia in 2022, and, from all indications, the facility will be huge.

Site plans uncovered by a member of Rivian Forums, an online discussion group made up of Rivian owners and enthusiasts, has revealed that the California-based automaker wants to construct a 20 million-sq.-ft. facility across almost 2,000 acres — over five times the size of Rivian's first plant in Normal, Ill.

The massive factory is to be situated 30 minutes east of Atlanta, reported Electrek, an American news website dedicated to electric transportation and sustainable energy.

Conceptual site plans recently obtained by Rivian Forums show the automaker's complex straddling the Walton/Morgan County line just north of Interstate 20 between the towns of Social Circle and Madison, Ga.

Electrek first reported in December that Rivian had targeted north Georgia for a second, larger facility. Rivian announced then that it expected to begin EV production at the $5 billion Peach State plant in 2024.

Rivian is currently on the cusp of delivering its second of two flagship EVs in the R1S SUV from the Illinois plant. That facility was originally a Mitsubishi plant before Rivian acquired it in 2017, four years before delivering its first passenger EV. Since then, the automaker has already had two additions to the existing facility approved by the town of Normal totaling 672,000 sq. ft., which would bring its total size to nearly 3.9 million sq. ft.

Rivian's Georgia Facility Could Be an EV Mecca

Also in December, Rivian shared a few details about its new Georgia manufacturing in a press release.

"The plant, which will eventually employ more than 7,500 workers, represents a key next step as Rivian scales aggressively toward higher-capacity production for our future generation of products," the company stated.

"Once ramped, the Georgia facility will be capable of producing up to 400,000 vehicles per year. Construction on the facility is expected to begin in summer 2022, and the start of production is slated for 2024. Site considerations included logistics, environmental impact, renewable energy production, availability and quality of talent, and fit with Rivian company culture."

According to Rivian Forums' members, the Georgia site will be home to 13 separate buildings including an R&D space, a training facility, and a delivery center. The future Rivian grounds also will house 144 exterior chargers for outbound EVs, as well as a test track and an "adventure trail."

Planning notes obtained by Rivian Forums also stated that the facility's on-site uses, allowed under the Tier 1 zoning designation, also could include space for warehousing, accessory buildings, offices, a medical clinic, recreation facilities, a restaurant, training rooms, a day care, hotel and health club. Not surprisingly, solar, wind and other similar environmental forms of energy production also could be built.

Electrek noted that Rivian has not confirmed nor denied these plans, but they match many of the descriptions made by the company recently.

