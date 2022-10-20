Construction Partners Inc. (CPI) has joined The Road Forward, an initiative of the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) to achieve net zero carbon emission asphalt pavements by 2050.

As a leading asphalt paving contractor and asphalt producer in the southeastern United States, CPI has a mind for sustainability and an eye for innovation in every mile it creates. The decision to support the industry-wide initiative, The Road Forward, is just one example that demonstrates CPI's commitment to strengthening climate stewardship within the industry. In fact, CPI played a role in shaping the initiative — Jamie Moretz, vice president at CWR Contracting Inc., a CPI company, served on NAPA's Climate Stewardship Task Force.

The CPI companies are active members of NAPA, with memberships dating back to 1965. CPI's involvement within NAPA has been extensive, including its leadership support in advancing workforce development and sustainability initiatives.

"As chairman of the board for NAPA in 2019, I was particularly focused on addressing our workforce crisis," said John Harper, CPI's senior vice president.

"During our research, we quickly discovered that sustainability and workforce development are connected. Much of our existing and future workforce is passionate about leading the way toward a more sustainable future.

"Our industry must invest in new technologies and processes to stay ahead of the curve while attracting future generations of workers to support us in creating sustainable transportation infrastructure."

CPI's Vice President of Sustainability and Innovation, Heather Dylla, serves on NAPA's Environmental Committee, Sustainability Committee, and Net Zero Task Force. Working alongside the CPI operating companies, Dylla is improving the company's ecological performance and helping reduce its carbon footprint while preserving productivity.

"Collaborating with NAPA and adopting available industry tools — such as the NAPA Emerald Eco-Label EPD software and the newly formed EPA ENERGY STAR APEX program — has shaped CPI's environmental sustainability program," she said. "There is no question that achieving meaningful emission reductions will require collaboration across our supply chain and with our external stakeholders."

In supporting The Road Forward, CPI is providing industry leadership, in alignment with their own corporate commitments, on climate action. CPI's support will help fund ongoing research and education to aid the entire U.S. asphalt industry in producing net zero carbon emission asphalt production and construction by 2050.

"By joining The Road Forward initiative, CPI is a committed partner in tackling the challenges that face our industry," said Dylla. "CPI understands the importance of reliable roads and sustainable practices. By working together and with the support of The Road Forward, we will continue to develop and implement new technologies and best practices that will help meet this challenge."

"The Road Forward proudly welcomes the leadership commitment of Construction Partners, Inc.," said NAPA President and CEO Audrey Copeland. "The CPI team has been integral to expanding our shared knowledge about environmental and sustainability topics. Their continued support propels our collective vision: sustainable communities and commerce connected by net zero carbon asphalt pavements."

For more information, visit AsphaltPavement.org/Forward and www.constructionpartners.net.

