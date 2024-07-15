Shutterstock photo

Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS) finalized the acquisition of Ruffridge Johnson Equipment Company in May 2024.

Ruffridge Johnson is a heavy equipment dealer located in Centerville, Minn., that offers aggregate, paving and environmental products and service.

"This acquisition gives RMS a north Metro location for customers in the Twin Cities and demonstrates our commitment to serving the aggregate and paving industries with a diverse lineup of product offerings. I look forward to the opportunities this will bring, and I welcome the Ruffridge Johnson team to RMS," said RMS CEO Mike Sill II.

Ruffridge Johnson was founded in 1936 and currently represents Terex MPS' Cedarapids line of crushing and screening products; Masaba conveying products; Carlson pavers; Doppstadt trowels; ROSCO products; and BOMAG equipment. Ruffridge Johnson will continue to use its name and operate as a separate subsidiary of RMS.

Former Ruffridge Johnson owner Dave Hosch will continue to lead the company as general manager.

This acquisition brings the total number of RMS subsidiary companies to seven with RMS Rentals, RMS Hydraulic Solutions and Pit & Quarry Supplies located in Savage, Minn.; RMS Mining Solutions in Hibbing, Minn.; RMS Tritec in Virginia, Minn.; and US Shoring & Equipment Co. in Euless, Texas.

About RMS

Road Machinery & Supplies Co. is a distributor of construction and mining equipment with sales and support operations throughout the Upper Midwest. RMS represents the best brands in the industry and backs them up with responsive, knowledgeable product support and technology solutions, enabling customers to complete their jobs safely and on time.

Based in Savage, Minn., RMS operates nine locations across Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and five affiliated companies in Minnesota and Texas.

RMS' business is anchored by its long relationship with Komatsu, the second largest manufacturer of construction equipment in the world. Other brands represented, such as ASTEC, Epiroc and Sandvik, give RMS additional presence in the quarry, mining and conveying industries.

RMS plays a sizable role in the highway construction industry as well with products for paving, milling and compaction sourced from manufacturers such as GOMACO, LeeBoy, ASTEC and BOMAG.

