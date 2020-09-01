--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Road Machinery & Supplies Co. Expands in Des Moines, Iowa

Tue September 01, 2020 - Midwest Edition #18
Road Machinery & Supplies Co.’s newly-constructed sales and service facility at 3001 Oxbow Court in Bondurant, Iowa.
Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS) announced the opening of its newly-constructed sales and service facility at 3001 Oxbow Court in Bondurant, Iowa. The 25,000 sq.-ft. building includes 10 drive-through service bays large enough to accommodate large aggregate, mining and construction equipment; an extensive parts warehouse; and administrative offices. The company has vacated its former facility on Sheridan Street in Des Moines, and all 29 Des Moines area-based employees will work from the new Bondurant location.

Company officials believe the Greater Des Moines area will continue to see significant long-term growth and this new facility will enable them to better support that development.

"We are excited to better service our customers in Des Moines and the surrounding areas," said RMS CEO Mike Sill.

"We are making a significant investment in Iowa," said Russell Sheaffer, president of Road Machinery & Supplies. "In addition to this new store, we are building a nearly identical facility in Cedar Rapids which will open in the coming weeks. Never before have we been so committed to improving our customer support capabilities in the state."

"The aggregate and mining industry is a huge part of RMS' business, and we put a lot of thought into building a facility that will allow us to service this segment of our business safely and efficiently," said Joe Schmidtlein, vice president Iowa operations. "It may appear we overbuilt, but the equipment seldom gets smaller and we wanted to make sure we built for the future."



