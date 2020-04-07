--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Road Machinery & Supplies Named to GOMACO's Top 10 of 2019

Tue April 07, 2020 - Midwest Edition
GOMACO


GOMACO Corporation recently recognized Road Machinery and Supplies Company as a Top Ten Distributor for sales in the 2019 fiscal year. The award was presented in recognition for outstanding sales and distribution of GOMACO equipment in the United States.

Road Machinery and Supplies Company has offices in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Sioux City, Iowa, and in East Moline, Ill.

For more information, visit www.gomaco.com.


 

