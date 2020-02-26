Road Machinery Wins Top Dealer

Sam Papanikolas, owner of Dirtworks who recently purchased 13 new Komatsu machines to add to his fleet, stands with Road Machinery Product Support Representative Josh Smith (L) and Sales Account Manager Earl Stagger (R).

Road Machinery has been ranked by SATISFYD as one of the Top 26 dealers in the equipment manufacturing industry, winning the prestigious 2020 SATISFYD Top Dealer Award. This annual honor is awarded to an exclusive group of premier dealers, as selected by their own customers, that have demonstrated consistent excellence in putting customers first.

"The recognition we recently received from SATISFYD is a validation of our staff's commitment to provide exceptional customer service and focus," said Sloan Brooks, president & COO of Road Machinery LLC. "We have worked hard to build stronger relationships of trust, so our customers choose Road Machinery and our products every time."

As the equipment industry continues to consolidate efforts and shift to become more solution-driven, customers' expectations have steadily risen each year when it comes to their overall experience in working with dealerships. Going forward, the most successful dealers will be those committed to providing the best customer experience.

Utilizing SATISFYD's platform, Road Machinery is able to collect and assess valuable customer feedback on a consistent basis, and gain actionable insight into how they can continuously improve their overall business practices over time.

The complete list of 2020 SATISFYD Top Dealer Award winners can be found at http://www.satisfyd.com/topdealeraward/.

Methodology

Each year SATISFYD conducts customer experience surveys on behalf of more than 1,000 manufacturing equipment dealers from a variety of industries.

SATISFYD then aggregates this survey data collected during the previous year to identify the most customer-focused dealers. Comparing overall scores to their respective industry benchmarks, the highest-performing dealers are selected for the award throughout the United States, Canada and Australia.

About Road Machinery LLC

Road Machinery LLC sells, services and rents quality construction, farming, mining, and forestry equipment from Komatsu Construction; compacting and paving equipment from Dynapac North America and Carlson Paving Products Inc.; quality attachments from NPK Construction Equipment, Hensley Industries, Terramac LLC and JRB corporation as well as other products like rock screens, crushers, and water towers.

Phoenix, Ariz., based since 1955 with 14 branches extending throughout California. Road Machinery LLC specializes in construction and mining heavy equipment, including world-class re-manufacturing facilities for diesel engines, transmissions, electrical rotating devices, and hydraulic cylinders. For more information about the equipment and services that will be offered by Road Machinery, visit www.roadmachinery.com or call 1-800-989-7121.

About SATISFYD

SATISFYD is an expert in customer and employee experience processes in the heavy equipment industry. Hundreds of equipment dealers use SATISFYD's solutions to help recognize, respond to, and resolve issues identified by their customers, thus enabling them to improve customer satisfaction, retention, and overall revenue.