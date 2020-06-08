Road Projects Continue Moving Forward in Southern Mississippi

Clearing of the right of way on U.S. 49 is almost complete, and work on the drainage system is under way.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced that several highway improvement projects have picked up steam again in the southern part of the state.

"Dozens of projects are moving forward throughout south Mississippi, and each one of them is geared toward improving driver safety and increasing Mississippians' quality of life," said Commissioner Tom King, chairman of the Mississippi Transportation Commission.

U.S. Highway 49 at State Route 42 West in Forrest County

A construction project at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and SR 42 West in Forrest County is again making progress. The goal of this work is to improve driving conditions by adding a stoplight to the intersection and realigning SR 42 West to match the rest of the road located across the highway. Traffic is now able to use the new roadway along SR 42, and work to install a traffic signal is under way.

This $3 million project was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction Inc., of Columbia. Work is expected to wrap up this fall

Safety improvement on U.S. Highway 49 in Forrest County

A safety improvement project on U.S. 49 also continues. Clearing of the right of way is almost complete, and work on the drainage system is under way. Crews are moving forward on the placement of erosion control measures. The improvement also will include re-grading the roadway and median for better sight distance and adding a shoulder to the southbound lane.

T.L. Wallace also is building this $41 million job, with the work anticipated to be done by Fall 2022.

Bridge Repair Resumes on SR 42 in Greene County

After severe flooding forced a temporary closure of the job site, a bridge repair project on SR 42 over the Chickasawhay River is now moving forward. Work was able to resume after the floodwaters receded. Crews are working to finish the foundations for the columns, before beginning on the columns and other supporting structures.

The $1.9 million project was awarded to Key LLC of Madison. It is expected to be completed later this summer.

Mill and Overlay Project on Interstate 59 in Lamar County

This $14.2 million project was awarded to Warren Paving Inc., of Hattiesburg, to mill and overlay Interstate 59 from the Pearl River County line to Black Creek. Crews are hard at work erecting the barrier walls at the overpasses and clearing the right of way.

MDOT expects the job to be completed in Spring 2021.

Overlay Projects in Jackson, Hancock Counties

An overlay project in Jackson County along U.S. Highway 90 from SR 63 to the Alabama state line is nearing completion with only permanent striping remaining. This $3.3 million project was awarded to Huey P. Stockstill LLC of Picayune. Crews should be finished this summer.

Over in Hancock County, another overlay project is nearing its end on SR 43. Warren Paving is handling this $1.7 million job. It stretches west from SR 603 to the Pearl River County line for about 11 miles. This project, too, is expected to be completed later this summer.