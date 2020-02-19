Robert (Bob) Erb Passes Away

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Robert (Bob) Erb Passes Away

Wed February 19, 2020 - Midwest Edition #4
CEG


Bob Erb
Bob Erb
Bob Erb (L-R): Bob Erb, Carrie Roider and Gregg Erb. (L-R): David L. Heisel, vice president; Robert S. Erb, president; and Kenneth C. Erb, vice president of Erb Equipment Companies, in 1987. (L-R): Ken Erb, Marilyn Asinger, Bob Erb, Gregg Erb (on tractor), Gary Erb, Jim Asinger, Carrie Roider and Karen Matzenbacher. (L-R) Carrie Roider, Julie Caputa, Bob Erb and Gregg Erb celebrate the company’s 75th anniversary.

Robert L. S. (Bob) Erb, chairman of the board of Erb Equipment Companies, headquartered in Fenton, Mo., passed away on Feb. 9, 2020, after a battle with leukemia.

Mr. Erb was the son of Alvin G. Erb, founder of Erb Equipment Company, and Hilda C. (nee Behrmann) Erb. He served as president of the company following his father's passing in 1973.

As president, Bob Erb headed a group of family members including his brother, Ken, sister, Marilyn (Asinger) and Alvin's brother, Willard Erb, until his death in 1978, as managers of the business. Later, his son, Gregg, and daughter, Carrie Roider, joined their father in the family business.

Carrie and Gregg said of their father: "Bob had many friends and business associates that he enjoyed working with throughout his career. He enjoyed blazing his own trail and rallying his team behind him. He was passionate about Erb Equipment and his employees. He was proud to be able to celebrate 75 years of success, keeping in mind all the customers and employees who helped Erb Equipment grow to what it is today. He was very proud of his nine grandchildren and said he was blessed to have had all of them work at Erb Equipment at one time or another. Bob will be missed by many."

Under Erb's watch, the company expanded outside of the St. Louis area, opening a branch store in Cape Girardeau, Mo., approximately 100 mi. south of its headquarters. Today, the company is headquartered in Fenton, Mo., with eight locations throughout Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana.

In 2012, Mr. Erb became chairman of the board of directors, as Carrie was appointed CEO and Gregg took over as president and director of sales.

In addition to his company, Mr. Erb was a past state deputy of the Missouri State Council Knights of Columbus, a member of Bishop Dubourg 4099 and served in many offices including past Grand Knight. He also was a 4th degree member of the St. Louis Assembly K. of C.

He was past president of the Knight of Columbus Developmental Disabilities Foundation and former chairman of the K. of C. Religious Information Bureau. He served as president and headed various positions of the John Deere Dealers Association. He was a member of the former Gravois Farmers Club in Affton. He was a member of St. Catherine Laboure Parish where he served as usher and on various committees

Mr. Erb was the dear father of Gregg R. (Kay) Erb, Carrie L. Roider and Julie A. (Steve) Caputa; dear grandfather of Kaitlyn Erb, Sarah (Sam) Roider-England, Laura Roider, Heather (Ethan) Dozier, Maria Caputa, Melissa Roider, Elizabeth (Teddy) Hatley, Dominic and Grace Caputa; loving brother of Marilyn Asinger, Kenneth (Kathy) Erb, Diane Dietz and Stanley (Pat) Erb; dear uncle of three nephews and one niece.

Services were held Feb. 14. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Kids With Cancer, 16 Sunnen Drive, Suite 161 Saint Louis, Mo. 63143. CEG



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Obituary