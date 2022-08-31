Robert “Bob” Mendenall

Robert "Bob" Mendenall passed away peacefully Aug. 16, 2022, at his home in Lexington, S.C., surrounded by his children and his wife, due to complications from cancer.

Mr. Mendenall was born Oct. 30, 1943, at his parents' home in Bridgman, Mich. He was a 1961 graduate of Bridgman High School and graduated Lake Michigan College in 1963 with an associate degree in Mechanical Engineering. Mr. Mendenall did not believe in wasting any time, he started working at Clark Equipment the very next day. He retired 37 years later as senior vice president of product support of Volvo Construction Equipment.

Mr. Mendenall loved his family. He enjoyed coaching his son's ball teams and working to provide his special needs son with everything life had to offer. He would rise before dawn to get his daughter to the ice skating rink before school for practice sessions. A proud supporter of his grandkids, it was a rare game, recital, competition or performance that Papa missed.

Mr. Mendenall loved playing golf, fishing, riding his motorcycle or just spending time with his wife, Nancy. Where you found one, you found the other. He loved helping people, working on projects and solving problems. He was known as someone that could fix anything, whether it was something you needed built, or a broken heart you needed mended. He always knew just what to do. He never raised his voice or expected anything in return. He was the rock for his family, a humble friend, and will be dearly missed by all.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Mendenall; his sons, Greggory Mendenall and Robert Mendenall (Lisa); his daughter, Rebecca Lancaster (Kevin); and his grandchildren, Zachary and Blake Mendenall, and Olivia and Alaina Lancaster. Mr. Mendenall was preceded in death by his mother and father, Elownzo Mendenall and Viola Birmingham; his brothers, Melvin and Elvin Mendenall; and his sisters, Lorene Gipson and Irma Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the American Cancer Society,

P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

