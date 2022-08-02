Rock Machinery Co. LLC, a distributor of processing equipment and parts for the aggregate, mining and recycling industries, announced the addition of a new facility in Osseo, Wis. This facility will be used as a shop, warehouse and office for service managers who reside near the area.

Earlier this year, an opportunity for a location in Osseo began to develop. Opening a facility in western Wisconsin is critical to maintaining strong parts and service support for customers in Minnesota, upper Michigan, western Wisconsin and surrounding areas, the company said. In addition, this facility allows the team to stock and work on equipment.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring our expert advice, diagnostic abilities and large parts inventory closer to aggregate producers in this region," said Brian Pichler, product support and service manager of Rock Machinery.

"'Rock Solid Field Service' is something that is earned. Our ability to find the problem with proven diagnostic skills and extensive machine knowledge will help you keep running at peak performance."

"Teaming up with Brian Pichler, we bring over 45 years of combined experience in the aggregate and mining industry," said Darrin Bush, service manager of Rock Machinery. "We are excited to bring our skills and expertise closer to customers in the western Wisconsin area to maintain Rock Machinery's reputation for 'Rock Solid Field Service'."

Founded in 2004, Rock Machinery is a prominent distributor for many brands of crushing, screening and specialty products used in the aggregate, mining and recycling industries. Rock Machinery is located in Allenton, Wis., and works with customers throughout the midwestern United States.

For more information, call 262/536-4603, email [email protected] or visit www.rockmachinery.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

