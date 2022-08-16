Rock Machinery Co. LLC, a distributor of processing equipment and parts for the aggregate, mining and recycling industries, announced its partnership with Gorman-Rupp on supplying submersible, self-priming and diesel-driven dewatering pumps.

Gorman-Rupp has been manufacturing pumps and pumping systems since 1933. Its 825,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Mansfield, Ohio, accommodate the most advanced technology available. Fully automated machining centers provide high-speed, high-quality machining of pump castings.

"We are pleased to partner with Gorman-Rupp to offer our aggregate customers a high-quality dewatering pump," said Bryant Fazer, president of Rock Machinery. "Dewatering pumps have been a gap in our product offering, and we are confident that Gorman-Rupp is the right manufacturer to represent this."

"Gorman-Rupp is excited to welcome Rock Machinery as a distributor for our construction and dewatering markets," said Mike Swiatkowski, north central district sales manager of Gorman-Rupp.

"Rock Machinery's extensive service capability, coupled with their broad sales reach and expertise in quarry operations, make them an ideal distributor. Their ability to help a customer from beginning of operations to the end will lead to Rock Machinery being a great resource on dewatering, plant operations and remediation. We look forward to working with Rock Machinery across the midwest."

For more information, call 262/536-4603 or visit www.rockmachinery.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

