ConExpo will be the first time Rokbak haulers have been on display at a North American trade show.

Rokbak haulers will be on display for the first time ever at a North American tradeshow when the RA30 and RA40 arrive at ConExpo 2023 in Las Vegas, from March 14 to 18.

The Scottish articulated hauler manufacturer is bringing both models to the largest construction show in North America, providing attendees with the chance to get up close and personal with the earth-moving machines and demonstrate exactly how they can offer grounded ‘Rok-solid' performance Stateside.

"We cannot wait to get back to ConExpo and give the RA30 and RA40 pride of place on our stand," said Paul Douglas, managing director of Rokbak. "We're looking forward to getting as many attendees interacting with what we've got lined up as possible, as well as introducing people to our knowledgeable team who are keen to show off our robust and hardworking haulers. Rokbak will be there to show customers first-hand the quality our machines and why we've become known as one of the most reliable and trusted articulated hauler manufacturers in the market."

Strength of Volvo Group

Rokbak will be located at Booth F8926 in the Festival Grounds, together with fellow Volvo Group companies Volvo Construction Equipment and Volvo Penta.

ConExpo will be the perfect opportunity to highlight the machines' abilities to benefit construction projects, talk to customers about how the haulers deliver new benchmarks in both performance and total cost of ownership, and reinforce the company's commitment to sustainability and journey to net-zero as part of the Volvo Group.

With sustainability in mind, the Rokbak event booth materials are all recycled or reusable. Two 40-ft. customized shipping containers, adorned in the recognizable Rokbak aesthetic, will be used for meeting rooms and product information displays. Following the event, these will be shipped back to Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, Scotland for reuse at future events.

Product experts will be ready and waiting to discuss the technical capabilities and key aspects of the haulers, welcoming everyone to the booth where there will be merchandise giveaways and competition prizes up for grabs throughout the event — as well as plenty of refreshments.

Robust, Reliable Haulers

"Rokbak is seeing huge demand for its RA30 and RA40 articulated haulers in the U.S.," said Robert Franklin, Rokbak's director of sales–Americas. "The U.S. is leading articulated hauler demand globally with huge infrastructure spend. There is a lot of construction activity at the moment around house and road building, so we are keen to meet with customers and potential customers at ConExpo and discuss how the RA30 and RA40 can help with these projects."

It was to the United States that Motherwell-based Rokbak's first sand-colored machines were delivered following the rebrand in September 2021, with a pair of RA30s sold to earthmoving, utility and clearing company Linco Construction of Houston, Texas, via Easton Sales and Rentals, to assist with earthworks, underground utility and clearing work. Most U.S. dealers went on to confirm orders within the first few months.

For more information, visit www.rokbak.com/rokbak-conexpo-2023/.

Today's top stories