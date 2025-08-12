Terramac, a leading crawler carrier manufacturer in the US, has partnered with Roland Machinery Co. as their new dealer in Wisconsin and Upper Peninsula. Customers can now benefit from Roland's exceptional service and Terramac's reliable, heavy-duty products for challenging terrains.

Terramac, a global crawler carrier manufacturer based in the United States and a division of the CK Power Family of Companies, announced Roland Machinery Co. as its new dealer in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

"We are proud and excited to represent the Terramac product within Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan," said Del Keffer, vice president and general manager of Roland Machinery Co. Wisconsin Division. "This hard working, heavy-duty product is used throughout North America by many engineering, pipeline and land clearing companies who rely on both the simplicity of operation as well as the power and capacity in remote areas with compromised terrain. American made and engineered, this product has a following of loyal users we are proud to be able to serve."

Terramac, founded in 2011, is a leading manufacturer of rubber tracked crawler carriers and supplier of wheeled dumpers. The company brought manufacturing and upfits in-house, allowing for greater customization and flexibility. Terramac focuses on customer-centric solutions to adapt to construction equipment industry needs.

"The addition of Roland Machinery to our family of dealers is a big win for our customers," said Matt Slater, Terramac president. "Their proven track record of providing exceptional service and support aligns perfectly with our brand values. We are excited for our customers to experience the outstanding service and in-depth product knowledge that Roland Machinery is known for."

For more information, visit terramac.com and rolandmachinery.com. CEG

