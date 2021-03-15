Located in Atmore, Ala., Rolin Construction specializes in commercial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, industrial, entertainment and healthcare projects.

The Associated General Contractors of America has selected Alabama AGC member Rolin Construction Inc. as the "2021 AGC Diverse Business of the Year" award winner. ​

The award brings awareness to the value of a diverse workforce and inclusive environment. Sponsored by Willis Towers Watson, the AGC Diversity & Inclusion Awards program recognizes companies that share AGC's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in the construction industry.

Award applicants are judged based on the following criteria: consistent growth, vision and potential for long-term success, business culture and values, response to adversity or obstacles, contributions to the community and AGC involvement.

Rolin Construction Inc. demonstrated strong leadership in overcoming obstacles, commitment to diversity and inclusion, a reputation for professionalism and integrity in work standards and performance, and dedication to community service.

Located in Atmore, Ala., Rolin Construction specializes in commercial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, industrial, entertainment and healthcare projects. Since it was founded in 2005, Rolin Construction Inc. has become one of the largest general contractors in south Alabama.

Rolin Construction Inc. takes pride in its Native American heritage and its strong reputation for honesty, integrity and safety. Owner and CEO Shawn Rolin is a member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the only federally recognized Tribe in Alabama. Over the years, the company has remained loyal to its Native American roots by providing employment opportunities, sponsorships and benefits to the community.

Rolin Construction Inc. has been an active member of Alabama AGC since 2014. It has been recognized by the Mobile section for the past six years for its excellence in safety performance at the Annual Construction Safety Excellence Awards Event.

Seth Smith, vice president of Rolin Construction Inc., currently serves as the 2021 President of the Mobile Section. He also serves on the Alabama AGC board of directors.

Stephanie Rolin, president of Rolin Construction Inc. serves on the Mobile Section's board of directors.

Rolin Construction's commitment to its clients and community, tremendous business success and dedicated participation in AGC made it an outstanding candidate for the 2021 AGC Diverse Business of the Year award. AGC of America will present this award to Rolin Construction Inc. at the AGC National Convention in September 2021.

Today's top stories