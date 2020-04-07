ROMCO, Closner Named to GOMACO's Top 10 of 2019

Pat Slattery (L), ROMCO Equipment Company, and Bryan Beck, GOMACO Southwest United States district manager.

GOMACO Corporation recently recognized ROMCO Equipment Company and Closner Equipment Company as Top Ten Distributors for sales in the 2019 fiscal year. The awards were presented in recognition for outstanding sales and distribution of GOMACO equipment in the United States.

ROMCO Equipment Company is headquartered in Dallas and Houston, Texas, with branch offices in Longview, Buffalo, Ft. Worth and Midland, Texas.

Closner Equipment Company is headquartered in Schertz, Texas, with a branch office in Manor, Texas.

For more information, visit www.gomaco.com.