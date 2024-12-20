List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    ROMCO Equipment Co., SMT Acquire Bee Equipment Sales

    Fri December 20, 2024 - West Edition
    ROMCO Equipment Co.


    (L-R): Mike Kuehn, general manager of Bee Equipment Sales; Steve Passmore, president of ROMCO Equipment Co.; Jerome Barioz, CEO of SMT (ROMCO’s parent company); and Everett Monroe, former owner of Bee Equipment Sales.
    ROMCO Equipment Co. photo
    (L-R): Mike Kuehn, general manager of Bee Equipment Sales; Steve Passmore, president of ROMCO Equipment Co.; Jerome Barioz, CEO of SMT (ROMCO’s parent company); and Everett Monroe, former owner of Bee Equipment Sales.

    In a strategic move to strengthen its leadership in the Texas construction and paving equipment industry, ROMCO Equipment Co. and its parent company, SMT, have acquired Bee Equipment Sales, further expanding its footprint in the region.

    "This acquisition bolsters ROMCO and SMT's ability to deliver an expanded range of high-quality equipment and services," the companies said in a release. "It enables us to better serve our growing customer base and offer unmatched solutions in the Texas market. Customers of both ROMCO and Bee Equipment Sales will benefit from expanded access to premium equipment brands, enhanced customer support and a broader range of solutions — all while continuing to experience the exceptional service they've come to trust.

    Community Impact in Lubbock

    This acquisition not only strengthens our presence in Texas but also creates new opportunities for growth in Lubbock, where Bee Equipment Sales has long been a cornerstone of the local economy," the companies said. "We're excited to continue supporting the community and contributing to its future growth."

    Bee Equipment Sales in Lubbock, Texas, has been a trusted name in the construction and paving equipment industry since its founding in 1981. The company is renowned for its high-quality new and used heavy construction equipment, as well as its comprehensive service, replacement parts and rental solutions, according to the company.

    About Bee Equipment Sales

    Bee Equipment Sales has been the go-to dealer for construction and paving equipment in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The company offers a wide range of machinery and parts from brands including Dynapac, LeeBoy and Broce. Serving clients throughout the greater West Texas area, Bee Equipment has built a strong reputation for reliability and excellence, according to the company.

    "This acquisition marks a significant milestone in ROMCO's ongoing commitment to becoming the leader in equipment solutions across Texas," said Steve Passmore, president of ROMCO. "By welcoming Bee Equipment Sales into our family, we're combining strengths to provide even more value to our customers. Together, we will continue to prioritize our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction."

    "I am confident this new ownership will take Bee to the next level and will bring fresh opportunities and continued satisfaction," added Everett Monroe, former owner of Bee Equipment Sales. "I want to take this moment to sincerely thank our dedicated employees for their hard work and commitment, our loyal customers who have trusted us with their business throughout the years and our OEM partners with strong collaboration and support."

    About ROMCO

    ROMCO Equipment Co. has been at the forefront of the Texas and New Mexico equipment markets since 1961. With 16 locations dedicated to providing high-quality equipment and exceptional product support, ROMCO is committed to delivering outstanding service to its customers, according to the company. For more information, visit www.romco.com.

    About SMT

    SMT, headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, is a leading distributor and after-sales partner in the equipment and transport industry. Since its establishment in 2010, SMT has expanded its dealership network across Africa, now operating in more than 18 countries with a comprehensive range of Volvo Equipment. The company's European presence was bolstered by the acquisition of Kuiken Group in 2015 and the Volvo CE dealership in Great Britain in 2017. SMT entered the U.S. market in 2022 with the acquisition of ROMCO Equipment Co., followed by Sierra Machinery in 2023. Renowned for its high standards and innovative solutions, SMT now operates in 31 countries and employs more than 2,200 people, according to the company. For more information, visit www.smt.network.




