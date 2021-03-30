Dave Wietbrock

David J. Wietbrock, 58, of Lowell, Ind., passed away March 17, 2021, after years of a hard-fought battle with cancer. Mr. Wietbrock was a founding member and managing partner of Ronson Equipment Co.

In September 2000, Ronson Equipment Co. opened its doors in Griffith, Ind. At the start, it was a four-man operation — David and Ron Wietbrock (David's father), Skip Henson and Terry Miller.

"We started with a dream, a five-year business plan, a rented building, a couple of used pickup trucks, one used service truck and an unshakable desire to succeed," said Mr. Wietbrock in a 2015 interview with Construction Equipment Guide.

Mr. Wietbrock stressed the importance of hard work and loyal customers to the success of his business.

"We will be eternally grateful to all of our genuine friends — individuals, families and contractors — who contributed to our success," he said.

Mr. Wietbrock is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susie; daughters, Kelsey (Kyle) Pattee and Kristy; grandchildren, Ryleigh, Aubrey and Maverick Pattee; parents, Ron and Judy; brother, Paul (Lisa), their children, Sarah and John; and his lifelong friends, "The Suck Buds". He was a 1981 Lowell High School graduate and a member of the Lowell Lions Club (past president) and Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was very active, serving as a past Elder.

Mr. Wietbrock loved fishing, heading out every June on a family fishing trip, and was the 2010 Fish Fest Champ. He had a passion for tractors, anything with a motor, and enjoyed Kart Racing, winning the Miller Lite 100. His favorite role was being Papa Dave.

Funeral services were held March 22. Contributions can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 631 W. Commercial Ave. Lowell, IN 46356 or the American Cancer Society.

