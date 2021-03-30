Rosen & Company, in conjunction with Buddy Barton Auctions, was back in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 19 to hold its 15th annual construction and landscape equipment auction.

Equipment up for bid included construction equipment; commercial trucks and trailers; landscaping equipment; shop equipment; and a variety of power tools. The auction drew a crowd of active bidders while attracting a strong online bidding audience as well.

In business for more than 100 years, Rosen & Company continues under family management with fourth-generation Sheila Rosen at its helm. Buddy Barton of Buddy Barton Auctions calls out the bids as the company's lead auctioneer.

For more information visit rosenandcompany.com. CEG

