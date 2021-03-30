Equipmentdown-arrow
Rosen, Buddy Barton Return for 15th Annual March Auction in Cleveland

Tue March 30, 2021 - Midwest Edition #7
CEG


Rosen & Company, in conjunction with Buddy Barton Auctions, was back in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 19 to hold its 15th annual construction and landscape equipment auction.

Equipment up for bid included construction equipment; commercial trucks and trailers; landscaping equipment; shop equipment; and a variety of power tools. The auction drew a crowd of active bidders while attracting a strong online bidding audience as well.

In business for more than 100 years, Rosen & Company continues under family management with fourth-generation Sheila Rosen at its helm. Buddy Barton of Buddy Barton Auctions calls out the bids as the company's lead auctioneer.

For more information visit rosenandcompany.com. CEG

Rosen & Company’s Sheila Rosen and husband, Marvin Schiff, are making sure the auction runs smoothly.
James Harris (L) of J&J Property Preservation and Max Franklin of SMSP Enterprises reviewed this Case 621D wheel loader at the auction.
Josh Gabor of MBG Services put this ProStar International Truck up for bid at the auction.
Ed Nix (L) of NCG joined Collinwood Iron and Metal Recycling and Salvage’s Anthony Frato to take in the auction activities.
Hubert Dietrich (L) of North Coast Consolidated Inc. and Higinio Soto of H Creative Landscaping discussed the variety of attachments up for bid at the auction.
Dan Crawford of Teachout Mills Property Management considers a bid on this Caterpillar 242B skid steer loader.




