Shaun Davidson

Rototilt Inc. has announced that Shaun Davidson will be regional sales manager — western Canada. Davidson will cover the provinces of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia in addition to his existing clientele in the rail and OEM markets of North America.

"Shaun has been providing exemplary product support to our clientele in both rail and the OEM industries for 13 years, his technical knowledge and product support in these segments has proven essential and I am glad to see Shaun support and grow our dealer network in the west," said Jeremy Lindsay, sales and marketing manager of Rototilt Inc.

"I'm really looking forward to this exciting new challenge and contributing to Rototilt's continued growth in North America," said Davidson.

Rototilt Inc. was established in 2007 in Brantford, Ontario, as a dedicated North American subsidiary to service and support Rototilt customers throughout Canada and the United States. Rototilt Inc. carries out a comprehensive inventory of Rototilt attachments and spare parts as well as offering a full rebuild facility to re-life tiltrotators after years of use. Rototilts service technicians are available to provide customer technical support and to assist dealers on the installation and servicing of Rototilt attachments.

For more information, visit www.rototilt.com.

