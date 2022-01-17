List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Rototilt Inc. Welcomes Rob Houlder as Northeast U.S. Regional Sales Manager

Mon January 17, 2022 - National Edition
Rototilt


Rob Houlder
Rob Houlder

Rototilt Inc. has welcomed Rob Houlder to its North American Sales Team. With more than 25 years experience in the hydraulic attachments industry, Houlder brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience.

Houlder has previously held roles of Northeast regional sales manager for Connect Work Tools, where he was responsible for business development and sales for 11 states and eastern Canada. Additionally, Houlder represented Allied Construction Products as regional service manager and as a district sales representative.

Rototilt Inc. carries out a comprehensive inventory of Rototilt attachments and spare parts as well as offering a full rebuild facility to re-life tiltrotators after years of use. Rototilt product support representatives are available to provide customer technical support and to assist dealers on the installation and servicing of Rototilt attachments.

For more information, visit www.rototilt.com.




Today's top stories

Eyes in the Sky: Manhattan Construction Deploys Drones On $1B Stadium

Keeping Your Crews Safe On the Job

Basics of Excavator Automation Technology

Contractors Turn to Innovative Tech to Complete Projects

Holcim, Magnet Develop Concrete Solutions to Recharge Electric Vehicles

Cemen Tech, James River Equipment Partner

Power Curbers, Power Pavers Introduce ConnectSmart Telematics at World of Concrete 2022

Brendan Binder Joins Hoffman Equipment's Sales Team



 

Read more about...

Attachments Business News Employee News Rototilt






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo