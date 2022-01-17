Rob Houlder

Rototilt Inc. has welcomed Rob Houlder to its North American Sales Team. With more than 25 years experience in the hydraulic attachments industry, Houlder brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience.

Houlder has previously held roles of Northeast regional sales manager for Connect Work Tools, where he was responsible for business development and sales for 11 states and eastern Canada. Additionally, Houlder represented Allied Construction Products as regional service manager and as a district sales representative.

Rototilt Inc. carries out a comprehensive inventory of Rototilt attachments and spare parts as well as offering a full rebuild facility to re-life tiltrotators after years of use. Rototilt product support representatives are available to provide customer technical support and to assist dealers on the installation and servicing of Rototilt attachments.

For more information, visit www.rototilt.com.

